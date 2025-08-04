Micropolis Launches Final Phase of Autonomous Police Patrol Pilot with Dubai Expo City, Dubai Police, and Transguard Group

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it has commenced the final phase of its flagship pilot project in collaboration with Dubai Expo City, Dubai Police, and Transguard Group.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in the evolution of Micropolis’s M2 Autonomous Police Patrol, which will undergo extensive testing and validation across its full operational suite. The project will focus on real-world performance evaluation of the enhanced autonomous driving system, the mission planner, tele-operator control functions, and the newly developed radio communication protocol.





In parallel, Micropolis and its partners will conduct rigorous testing of the integrated AI models designed for facial recognition, suspect tracking, and behavior analysis, which are critical capabilities for enhancing urban safety and law enforcement efficiency.

As part of its proprietary technology suite, Micropolis will also deploy and validate its in-house developed edge computing units, built on the AJX NVIDIA Orin platform. These advanced units will be installed on the autonomous patrol vehicles and strategically positioned CCTV cameras, providing enhanced on-site processing capabilities and enabling faster decision-making at the network edge.

The final testing phase is scheduled to commence in mid-August 2025 and continue through the end of September 2025, establishing the foundation for broader deployment of the M2 platform in public safety and smart city initiatives.

"This final phase of the pilot represents a pivotal moment for autonomous policing technology," said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO of Micropolis. "Years of rigorous development and strategic partnerships have brought us to this critical juncture where we can demonstrate the M2 platform's transformative potential for urban security and public safety operations."

This project reinforces Micropolis’s commitment to pioneering advanced robotics and AI technologies that are tailored to meet the complex demands of modern urban environments.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

