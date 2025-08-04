Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market to Hit USD 7.28 Billion by 2032 | Growing at 5.06% CAGR - SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The market growth is primarily fueled by the rising incidence of ovarian cancer, increased awareness around early detection, and continuous advancements in imaging and biomarker-based diagnostics. Enhanced government funding and strategic collaborations for developing novel detection methods are also contributing to market expansion





The U.S. Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market alone accounted for USD 1.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2032. This strong growth is supported by an advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust R&D pipeline, and growing adoption of precision diagnostics for gynecologic oncology.

Market Overview

The growing burden of ovarian cancer globally is propelling demand for accurate, early, and non-invasive diagnostic modalities. Technological advancements in imaging, molecular diagnostics, and biomarker detection are transforming the ovarian cancer diagnostics landscape. Early-stage detection remains critical, as survival rates drop significantly with late-stage diagnosis. This has prompted both public health bodies and private players to invest in advanced screening solutions.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning algorithms, and personalized diagnostics is enabling enhanced risk stratification and clinical decision-making. Increased public awareness campaigns, favorable reimbursement policies in developed economies, and rising participation in routine screening programs are further strengthening the market outlook.

Segment Analysis

By Cancer Type:

The market in 2023 was dominated by the epithelial tumors segment, which accounted for a sizeable75.3% of the market. Utility is the most commonly occurring type of ovarian cancer, combined with the evolution of targeted diagnostics, and they have become the leader. Unlike these tumors, the latter show rather more noticeable clinical symptoms and are more often amenable to detection using imaging or biomarkers, leading to the tabling of higher test volumes and generation of revenues.

By Diagnosis:

Imaging was the most dominant business in 2023 and represented a share of 52.3% of the total. Due to its general availability, low cost, as well as utility in not only primary diagnosis but also treatment response monitoring, it is a preferred choice in routine clinical practice. Improvements in ultrasound, CT, and MRI have greatly improved among the years the accuracy of ovarian cancer detection.

By End-use:

The hospital laboratories segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 61.2%. This dominance is derived from the presence of a complete diagnostic infrastructure, the quality of the unique persons, armed with excellent professional skills, from which this group disposes, and the patients referred from the gynecology and oncology departments.

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.2% in 2023 due to the early acceptance of advanced diagnostic technologies, a high density of cancer care facilities, and a robust clinical research base. The U.S is a front-runner in the region, owing to the sizable investments being made in the field of oncology diagnostics, along with the high cancer patient pools.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to an increase in cancer cases, healthcare spending, and adoption of AI-driven diagnostic tools. The chapter takes note of China and India, where significant steps have been taken for public-private cooperation for better cancer detection.

Recent Developments

January 2025 – Scientists at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, have proved that an AI-reliant neural network is superior to human experts in diagnosing ovarian cancer through ultrasound, according to Nature Medicine.

July 2024 – Mayo Clinic investigators discovered a unique ovarian cancer microbiome that can better indicate early detection and predict the outcome of treatment. Results appeared in Scientific Reports.

May 2024 – Fujirebio introduced the “Lumipulse G CA125 II” assay in Europe, which is designed for in vitro quantitative measurement of CA125 antigen in serum or heparinized plasma, based on the chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay method using the LUMIPULSE.

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.68 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.28 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.06% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing adoption of liquid biopsy and next-generation sequencing (NGS) for early detection.

Integration of AI in radiology for improved diagnostic accuracy.

Rise in genetic testing and personalized medicine approaches in oncology.

