Simple Modern Launches Mesa Loop: Engineered to Be the Brand’s Best Bottle Yet

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Modern, a leading producer of premium drinkware and consumer products, recently announced the release of its new flagship bottle: the Mesa Loop.

Designed from the ground up with form, function and real life in mind, Mesa Loop is the most thoughtfully engineered bottle the brand has ever created: Featuring a twist-in locking straw, silent silicone base, spill-proof clean-lock lid and ergonomic loop handle, Mesa Loop delivers effortless hydration with a sleek, cupholder-friendly silhouette. The foldable handle is designed to be gripped with one finger, making it the ideal companion for everything from office commutes and school drop-offs to gym sessions and weekend road trips.

“With the Mesa Loop, we set out to create a bottle that matches the pace and demands of modern life — smart design, superior functionality and lasting durability,” said Mike Beckham, Simple Modern co-founder and CEO. “It truly embodies our commitment to excellence and thoughtful innovation, and I’m confident our customers will see it as a new standard in hydration.”

Mesa Loop is currently available in 24-ounce and 30-ounce sizes on Amazon and on the Simple Modern website , with availability at select national retail partners to follow. The bottle is designed with a natural, contoured straw, built with mouths in mind, and a locking push-button lid that ensures every sip is both spill-proof and germ-free.

“We developed the Mesa Loop for busy professionals and on-the-go parents who need a bottle that works hard like they do — and looks good doing it,” Beckham said. “With a clean, modern design, thoughtful functionality and durable construction, we think it’s well positioned to be the bottle to have this fall and holiday season.”

With its premium features, universal design and accessible price, Mesa Loop represents the next evolution in hydration for Simple Modern — an employee-owned company committed to excellence and generosity working to make products that are good everywhere.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com.

Attachments