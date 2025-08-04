Listing of bond issue with ISIN NO0013260349

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has approved Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.’s prospectus prepared in connection with the application for listing of the NOK 1,800,000,000 FRN Senior Unsecured Callable bond issue with ISIN NO0013260349. The prospectus with appendices is available and published on the Schouw & Co. website: wwww.schouw.com/investors/bonds

Following the approval of the prospectus, the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) for Borg Automotive A/S has been updated. The valid LEI code is now 894500D15EL29DD1MY37.

The bond will be listed on Oslo Børs from 5 August 2025.

This information is disclosed in accordance with the requirements set out in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment