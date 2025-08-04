Industrial Air Cooler Market Set to Reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2032 Fueled by Eco-Friendly Technologies and Infrastructure Expansion | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Air Cooler Market Size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Growing adoption of sustainable air-cooling solutions driven by energy efficiency, regulatory shifts, and technological investments across critical industries

The industrial air cooler market is transforming as industries prioritize energy efficiency, sustainability, and safer working environments. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, cooling processes consume nearly 10% of industrial electricity, prompting a shift toward energy-saving systems. In 2023, Delta Cooling Towers invested in advanced hybrid solutions, while AMCA promoted standardized testing to boost product performance. Between 2022 and 2024, companies like Johnson Controls expanded product lines targeting food, pharmaceuticals, and power sectors, supported by stricter emission norms and rising demand for low-water-use cooling technologies.





The U.S. Industrial Air Cooler Market is advancing due to stricter energy regulations, adoption of sustainable cooling technologies, and growing demand across chemical, food, and data center applications. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), industries are increasingly retrofitting older systems with evaporative and hybrid coolers to reduce operational costs and carbon footprint.

Key Players:

Brize

Sky Air Cooler

Symphony

Evapoler

LANFEST

Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Seeley International

Luma Comfort Corporation

Midea Group

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Industrial Air Cooler Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.79% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Evaporative, Thermal Coolers)

• By Cooling Capacity (Up to 10,000 CFM, 10,000–30,000 CFM, Above 30,000 CFM)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

• By End Use (Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Petrochemical, Power Generation, Warehouse, Others)

• By Type (Portable, Stationary)

By Product Type, the Evaporative Segment dominated the Industrial Air Cooler Market in 2024, with the highest Market Share.

The dominance is due to low energy use, cost efficiency, and suitability for cooling large areas. U.S. food processors increasingly choose evaporative coolers for sustainability and operational savings. Their alignment with green building standards and federal programs like the Better Plants Challenge further boosts adoption. Compared to thermal coolers, evaporative systems provide a practical, eco-friendly solution for industries focused on reducing carbon footprints and energy expenses without compromising cooling performance.

By Type, the Stationary dominated the Industrial Air Cooler Market in 2024, with a Major Market Share.

The dominance is due to higher cooling capacity and suitability for large facilities like manufacturing plants and warehouses. Companies such as SPX Cooling Technologies expanded stationary cooler portfolios for U.S. data centers in 2023, reflecting industry preference for fixed systems in power generation and petrochemical sectors where continuous cooling is essential. Unlike portable options, stationary units deliver reliable large-scale temperature control critical for uninterrupted industrial operations, making them the preferred choice where operational efficiency and sustained performance are top priorities.

By End-Use, the Manufacturing Segment dominated the Industrial Air Cooler Market in 2024, with the highest Market Share.

The dominance is due to strict temperature and air quality needs in production of electronics, metals, and automotive parts. Industry leaders like Ford and General Electric have adopted advanced cooling systems to support automated lines. By effectively controlling heat and humidity, industrial air coolers enhance product quality, worker safety, and equipment lifespan, making them essential for modern manufacturing environments where precision and reliability directly impact productivity.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Industrial Air Cooler Market in 2024, Holding A 51.32% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rapid industrialization in China, India, and Southeast Asia paired with policy incentives for energy efficiency. For instance, India’s Ministry of Power encourages industries to switch to evaporative air coolers. Significant investments in petrochemicals, automotive, and textiles have also spurred demand for large-capacity cooling systems. This combination of government backing and expanding industrial infrastructure makes Asia Pacific the leading region for industrial air cooler adoption.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Johnson Controls introduced energy-efficient modular evaporative air coolers for U.S. pharmaceutical plants.

USPs of the Industrial Air Cooler Market

Global Trade Flow Analysis for Industrial Air Coolers - Tracks shifting export–import volumes and trade dependencies that influence global supply stability and pricing of industrial air coolers.

Tracks shifting export–import volumes and trade dependencies that influence global supply stability and pricing of industrial air coolers. Technological Innovation Investment Trends - Highlights rising R&D spending on hybrid systems, smart controls, and energy‑efficient designs transforming industrial air cooler performance.

Highlights rising R&D spending on hybrid systems, smart controls, and energy‑efficient designs transforming industrial air cooler performance. Installed Base Analysis by Industry Sector - Examines distribution of industrial air coolers across manufacturing, food processing, power plants, and other critical sectors worldwide.

Examines distribution of industrial air coolers across manufacturing, food processing, power plants, and other critical sectors worldwide. Pricing Dynamics and Input Cost Trends - Analyzes how fluctuations in raw materials like steel and aluminum, plus logistics costs, shape final product pricing.

Analyzes how fluctuations in raw materials like steel and aluminum, plus logistics costs, shape final product pricing. Regulatory Impact Analysis – Evaluates how emission rules and energy efficiency mandates drive demand for advanced, compliant air cooling solutions.

Evaluates how emission rules and energy efficiency mandates drive demand for advanced, compliant air cooling solutions. Capital Expenditure Benchmarking by Region – Compares investment levels across regions in upgrading or installing industrial air coolers within new and existing facilities.

Compares investment levels across regions in upgrading or installing industrial air coolers within new and existing facilities. Facility Size and Cooling Demand Patterns - Explores how large-scale plants versus smaller workshops require different cooler capacities to meet unique temperature control needs.

