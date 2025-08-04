HONORING OUR HEROES: The 24th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC Is Sunday, September 28, 2025

New York, New York, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 24th Annual Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Run & Walk NYC will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Multi-Platinum Country music star and Grand Ole Opry member, Chris Janson, will headline the finish line concert following the race.

The ACM Award winner has taken five singles to No. 1, including the five-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” the Platinum “Fix A Drink,” Platinum “Good Vibes,” Gold “Done,” and “All I Need Is You.” His songs “Boat” and “Girl” were also named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I’d Written” list. Janson's highly anticipated new album, Wild Horses (via Warner/Harpeth60), featuring his current Top 40 radio hit, “Me & A Beer,” was released on August 1st.

Janson will cap race day with an outdoor concert just steps away from One World Trade Center. “I cannot wait to perform in New York for the heroes who inspire us all,” said Janson. “It’s an honor to support Tunnel to Towers and its mission to serve first responders, veterans, and Gold Star families.”

This year’s race is limited to 30,000 participants to ensure a meaningful and unforgettable experience for all.

Register now to join tens of thousands of runners, walkers, first responders, veterans, and service members in retracing the path FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller took on 9/11 through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to Ground Zero.

“This event began in 2002 to honor my brother Stephen and the 343 FDNY firefighters we lost that day,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “It has become a national tribute to all lives lost on 9/11, those battling 9/11-related illnesses, and our fallen heroes in the War on Terror. We're thrilled to welcome Chris Janson to help us celebrate their legacy.”

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC is a tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians lost on 9/11, those still affected by 9/11-related illnesses, and the more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in the Global War on Terror.

For additional details on packet pickup, security procedures, and wave timing, visit the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC FAQ page.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.org to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Chris Janson:

Chris Janson is the real deal. An accomplished, award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter. Janson’s live shows and songwriting set him on a path of great success. The Grand Ol Opry Member has amassed billions of global streams, Gold and Multi-Platinum awards, more than 10M in sales as a solo artist, and excess of 15M in sales combined with hits recorded by other notable artists such as Tim McGraw “Truck Yeah”, LoCash “How I’ll Always Be”, Hank Williams Jr. “Love This Life”, and more. Janson is best Known for his true-to-self anthems, five of which are Number 1 hits including "Buy Me A Boat" (5xPlatinum), "Fix A Drink" (Platinum), "Good Vibes" (Platinum), "All I Need Is You" and "Done" (Gold). Additional certifications include "Drunk Girl" (Platinum), "Holdin Her" (Gold), and his Buy Me a Boat album (Gold). Janson has been awarded twice with the prestigious NSAI “Top 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” award, received an ACM Award, iHeart Radio Country Song of The Year award, among numerous nominations from the ACM and CMA. He is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist, mastering more than 10 instruments. Aside from his music, Janson is a happily married husband and father. He is involved in many notable Conservation and Philanthropy efforts, alongside his long-time partnership with Bass Pro Shops and his official partnership with nationally branded, Crav’n Flavor. Chris Janson was a small-town kid who dreamed big, won big, and proudly lives the American Dream.

