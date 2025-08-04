“Hail and Farewell” Ceremony Honors Incoming Fellows and Graduating Class of 2024–25 at Steadman Philippon Research Institute and The Steadman Clinic

VAIL, Colo., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each July, Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and The Steadman Clinic pause to honor a time-honored tradition—celebrating the accomplishments of outgoing fellows while embracing the arrival of a new class of aspiring surgeons.

This year’s “Hail and Farewell” ceremony, held on July 31 at Donovan Pavilion, marked a meaningful milestone in the journey of surgical fellows who have dedicated a year to intensive subspecialty training. The event brought together colleagues, mentors and staff to recognize the achievements of the departing 2024–25 fellows and welcome the incoming 2025–26 cohort.

Ten new surgical fellows were welcomed to SPRI and The Steadman Clinic, embarking on a 12-month training program under the mentorship of internationally renowned surgeons, scientists and researchers. The fellowship programs include the ACGME-accredited Sports Medicine Fellowship, AOFAS-accredited Foot and Ankle Surgery Fellowship and the Spine Fellowship, welcoming its first fellow this year.

As the new fellows began their journey, 10 graduating fellows concluded theirs—each stepping into advanced roles at some of the nation’s leading clinics and hospitals. Their time at SPRI and The Steadman Clinic reflects not only technical excellence but a deep engagement with collaborative care and pioneering research.

“Over the past two decades, our fellows’ program has produced some of the country’s most distinguished orthopaedic surgeons,” said Marc J. Philippon, M.D., Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic, Chairman of SPRI, and Co-Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship and Hip Preservation & Reconstruction Fellowship. “Their impact is evident not only across the field but right here at home—nine members of our current surgical team first joined us as fellows.”

Fellows receive hands-on clinical training while also contributing to the future of orthopaedics through original research. Each fellow is responsible for authoring peer-reviewed projects and presenting their findings to the SPRI Research Faculty and Scientific Advisory Board prior to graduation.

“What sets our program apart is the depth of mentorship and the collaborative spirit that infuses both SPRI and The Steadman Clinic,” said Matthew T. Provencher, M.D., M.B.A., Co-Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship. “Fellows are integrated fully into patient care and research efforts. The relationships they build here—with staff, patients and each other—form a lasting foundation.”

The program is guided by a group of esteemed faculty:

Sports Medicine : Co-Directors Drs. Marc J. Philippon and Dr. Matthew T. Provencher; Faculty Drs. Thomas R. Hackett, Peter J. Millett, Armando F. Vidal, Leslie B. Vidal and Jonathan A. Godin

: Co-Directors Drs. Marc J. Philippon and Dr. Matthew T. Provencher; Faculty Drs. Thomas R. Hackett, Peter J. Millett, Armando F. Vidal, Leslie B. Vidal and Jonathan A. Godin Hip Preservation & Reconstruction: Co-Directors Drs. Marc J. Philippon and Joel M. Matta

Co-Directors Drs. Marc J. Philippon and Joel M. Matta Foot & Ankle : Co-Directors Drs. C. Thomas Haytmanek, Jr. and Jonathon D. Backus

: Co-Directors Drs. C. Thomas Haytmanek, Jr. and Jonathon D. Backus Spine: Co-Directors Drs. Michael Gallizzi and Dr. Sonny S. Gill

Incoming fellows also benefit from close collaboration with Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Johnny Huard and his team at SPRI, whose research into biologic treatments and healthy aging is making a significant impact on orthopaedic clinical care. SPRI’s departments also include Biomedical Engineering, which includes Robotics, Biomotion and Surgical Skills Laboratories and clinical outcomes research.

Through the clinical fellowships, SPRI and The Steadman Clinic are committed to training the orthopaedic leaders of tomorrow in surgical excellence, patient care and the importance of research integration within clinical practice.

The 10 physicians that form the incoming 2025-26 class of fellows are listed below, followed by the place of their medical residencies:

Sports Medicine

Monica Arney, M.D., University of Virginia

Mikalyn DeFoor, M.D., CAPT, U.S.A.F., M.C., San Antonio Military Medical Center/Brooke Army Medical Center (Texas)

Shane Korber, M.D., University of Southern California

Devin Leland, M.D., Mayo Clinic (Minn.)

Charles Lin, M.S., M.D., New York University Langone Health

Lucy Meyer, M.D., Duke University (N.C.)

Brendon Mitchell, M.A., M.D., University of California San Diego

Colby Wollenman, M.D, Vanderbilt University (Tenn.)

Foot & Ankle

Elise Grzeskiewicz, M.D., Vanderbilt University (Tenn.)

Spine

Patrick Young, M.D., University of South Alabama

The outgoing fellows from the Class of 2024-25, followed by their new professional positions:

Sports Medicine

Neil Blanchard, M.D., Penn State Health (Pa.)

Joseph Featherall, M.D., University of Utah

Samuel Huntley, M.D., M.P.H., Orthopedic Centers of Colorado

Jason Long, M.D., M.B.A., Nebraska Orthopedic Center

Colin Murphy, M.D., Southeast Orthopedic Specialists (Fla).

Benjamin Rothrauff, M.D., Ph.D., Atrium Health (N.C.)

Jordan Teel, M.D, United Regional Health Group (Texas)

Tyler Uppstrom, M.D., Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine (Mass.)

Foot & Ankle

Chase Matthew Romere, M.D., Texas Orthopedics

Hip

Mazen Mohamed Ibrahim, MBBCh, M.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Children’s Bone and Spine, (Nev.)

