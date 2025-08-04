BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

HilleVax, Inc. (Nasdaq – HLVX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, HilleVax will be acquired by XOMA Royalty Corporation (“XOMA Royalty”) (Nasdaq - XOMA) for $1.95 in cash per share plus one non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”). The investigation concerns whether the HilleVax Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE – SCS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Steelcase will be acquired by HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) for $7.20 in cash and 0.2192 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Steelcase they own. The implied per share purchase price is $18.30 based on HNI’s closing share price of $50.62 on August 1, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Steelcase Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq – LVTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, LAVA will be acquired by XOMA Royalty Corporation (“XOMA Royalty”) (Nasdaq - XOMA) for (i) between $1.16 and $1.24 per share in cash, consisting of (A) USD $1.16 (the “Base Price Per Share”) in cash per share (the “LAVA common stock”), plus (B) an additional amount of cash of up to $0.08 per Share (such amount as finally determined in accordance with the Purchase Agreement, the “Additional Price Per Share,” and together with the Base Price Per Share, the “Cash Amount”), plus (ii) a non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”) per share representing the right to receive 75% of the net proceeds related to LAVA’s two partnered assets and 75% of any net proceeds from any out license or sale of LAVA’s unpartnered programs. The investigation concerns whether the LAVA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – RKDA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Arcadia will be acquired by Roosevelt Resources LP. Following the closing of the transaction, the current equity owners of Roosevelt and the Arcadia shareholders as of the closing are expected to own approximately 90% and 10%, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Arcadia Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

