Avista Foundation awards 49 grants supporting youth and education across the Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded $175,950 in grants to nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho and Oregon to support education and youth development.
“It’s amazing what can happen when kids are given the tools to dream big and the support to chase those dreams. We’re proud to stand behind the programs that are helping local youth grow, learn, and thrive,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater.
The second quarter grants support a range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:
- In Spokane, Washington, the Avista Foundation is supporting the International Rescue Committee’s efforts to develop science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), digital literacy, and English language skills for refugee and immigrant youth.
- In Sandpoint, Idaho, a grant award is helping the Arts Alliance bring hands-on science and arts education to rural youth through an AmeriCorps STEAM instructor at Creations, a learning space for children.
- In Clarkston, Washington, the Avista Foundation is supporting the Asotin County Library Foundation’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” initiative to build early literacy habits in young children.
- In Klamath Falls, Oregon, the Foundation’s support is enabling the Assistance League of Klamath Basin to provide clothing and school supplies to children through its Operation School Bell program.
The full list of second-quarter awards includes the following:
|Name
|State
|Award
|Arts Alliance
|Idaho
|$2,000
|Asotin County Library Foundation
|Washington
|$1,000
|Assistance League of Klamath Basin (ALKB)
|Oregon
|$1,500
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest
|Washington
|$3,500
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Kootenai County
|Idaho
|$1,500
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley
|Oregon
|$2,500
|Friends of the Parks
|Washington
|$2,500
|Communities in Schools of Spokane County
|Washington
|$10,000
|Embrace Washington
|Washington
|$2,000
|Family YMCA of Grants Pass
|Oregon
|$2,500
|Food For Our Children
|Idaho
|$2,000
|Friends of the Children Eastern Washington
|Washington
|$3,000
|Fulcrum Institute Dispute Resolution Clinic
|Washington
|$3,000
|Generation Alive
|Washington
|$3,000
|Gizmo-CDA
|Idaho
|$3,000
|Habitat for Humanity of North Idaho
|Idaho
|$5,000
|Ice Age Floods Institute
|Washington
|$5,000
|Independent Colleges of Washington
|Washington
|$5,000
|Innovation High School
|Washington
|$3,000
|International Rescue Committee in Spokane
|Washington
|$3,000
|InvestEd
|Washington
|$2,500
|Junior Achievement of Washington
|Washington
|$1,000
|Kaniksu Land Trust
|Idaho
|$2,500
|CASA for Children of Klamath County
|Oregon
|$2,500
|LC Valley Youth Resource Center
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Lewiston Civic Theatre
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Mockingbird Society
|Washington
|$3,500
|Northeast Washington Education Council (NWEC)
|Washington
|$5,000
|Northeast Youth Center
|Washington
|$2,500
|Odyssey Youth Movement
|Washington
|$3,000
|Partners with Families & Children
|Washington
|$3,500
|Re*Imagine Medical Lake
|Washington
|$1,000
|Saint Georges School
|Washington
|$2,500
|Sandpoint Teen Center
|Idaho
|$1,500
|Spokane Colleges Foundation
|Washington
|$9,450
|Spokane Eastside Reunion Association
|Washington
|$5,000
|Spokane Hearing Oral Program of Excellence (HOPE)
|Washington
|$2,500
|Spokane International Academy
|Washington
|$1,000
|Spokane Parks Foundation
|Washington
|$5,000
|Spokane Pre-Employment Preparation Program
|Washington
|$7,500
|Stevenson-Carson Educational Foundation
|Washington
|$1,500
|The Way to Justice
|Washington
|$4,000
|Transitions
|Washington
|$3,000
|United Way of Whitman County
|Washington
|$2,500
|Vanessa Behan
|Washington
|$20,000
|Washington State University Foundation
|Washington
|$1,500
|Willow Center, Inc.
|Idaho
|$1,000
|YMCA of Medford
|Oregon
|$5,000
|YMCA of The Inland Northwest
|Washington
|$10,000
Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.
About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
