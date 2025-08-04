Avista Foundation awards 49 grants supporting youth and education across the Northwest

So far this year, the Avista Foundation has awarded approximately $491,950 in grants to support local communities

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded $175,950 in grants to nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho and Oregon to support education and youth development.

“It’s amazing what can happen when kids are given the tools to dream big and the support to chase those dreams. We’re proud to stand behind the programs that are helping local youth grow, learn, and thrive,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater.

The second quarter grants support a range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:

  • In Spokane, Washington, the Avista Foundation is supporting the International Rescue Committee’s efforts to develop science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), digital literacy, and English language skills for refugee and immigrant youth.
  • In Sandpoint, Idaho, a grant award is helping the Arts Alliance bring hands-on science and arts education to rural youth through an AmeriCorps STEAM instructor at Creations, a learning space for children.
  • In Clarkston, Washington, the Avista Foundation is supporting the Asotin County Library Foundation’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” initiative to build early literacy habits in young children.
  • In Klamath Falls, Oregon, the Foundation’s support is enabling the Assistance League of Klamath Basin to provide clothing and school supplies to children through its Operation School Bell program.

The full list of second-quarter awards includes the following:

NameStateAward
Arts AllianceIdaho$2,000
Asotin County Library FoundationWashington$1,000
Assistance League of Klamath Basin (ALKB)Oregon$1,500
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland NorthwestWashington$3,500
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kootenai CountyIdaho$1,500
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue ValleyOregon$2,500
Friends of the ParksWashington$2,500
Communities in Schools of Spokane CountyWashington$10,000
Embrace WashingtonWashington$2,000
Family YMCA of Grants PassOregon$2,500
Food For Our ChildrenIdaho$2,000
Friends of the Children Eastern WashingtonWashington$3,000
Fulcrum Institute Dispute Resolution ClinicWashington$3,000
Generation AliveWashington$3,000
Gizmo-CDAIdaho$3,000
Habitat for Humanity of North IdahoIdaho$5,000
Ice Age Floods InstituteWashington$5,000
Independent Colleges of WashingtonWashington$5,000
Innovation High SchoolWashington$3,000
International Rescue Committee in SpokaneWashington$3,000
InvestEdWashington$2,500
Junior Achievement of WashingtonWashington$1,000
Kaniksu Land TrustIdaho$2,500
CASA for Children of Klamath CountyOregon$2,500
LC Valley Youth Resource CenterIdaho$1,000
Lewiston Civic TheatreIdaho$1,000
Mockingbird SocietyWashington$3,500
Northeast Washington Education Council (NWEC)Washington$5,000
Northeast Youth CenterWashington$2,500
Odyssey Youth MovementWashington$3,000
Partners with Families & ChildrenWashington$3,500
Re*Imagine Medical LakeWashington$1,000
Saint Georges SchoolWashington$2,500
Sandpoint Teen CenterIdaho$1,500
Spokane Colleges FoundationWashington$9,450
Spokane Eastside Reunion AssociationWashington$5,000
Spokane Hearing Oral Program of Excellence (HOPE)Washington$2,500
Spokane International AcademyWashington$1,000
Spokane Parks FoundationWashington$5,000
Spokane Pre-Employment Preparation ProgramWashington$7,500
Stevenson-Carson Educational FoundationWashington$1,500
The Way to JusticeWashington$4,000
TransitionsWashington$3,000
United Way of Whitman CountyWashington$2,500
Vanessa BehanWashington$20,000
Washington State University FoundationWashington$1,500
Willow Center, Inc.Idaho$1,000
YMCA of MedfordOregon$5,000
YMCA of The Inland NorthwestWashington$10,000


Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

