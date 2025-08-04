Avista Foundation awards 49 grants supporting youth and education across the Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded $175,950 in grants to nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho and Oregon to support education and youth development.

“It’s amazing what can happen when kids are given the tools to dream big and the support to chase those dreams. We’re proud to stand behind the programs that are helping local youth grow, learn, and thrive,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater.

The second quarter grants support a range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:

In Spokane, Washington, the Avista Foundation is supporting the International Rescue Committee’s efforts to develop science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), digital literacy, and English language skills for refugee and immigrant youth.

The full list of second-quarter awards includes the following:

Name State Award Arts Alliance Idaho $2,000 Asotin County Library Foundation Washington $1,000 Assistance League of Klamath Basin (ALKB) Oregon $1,500 Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest Washington $3,500 Boys & Girls Clubs of Kootenai County Idaho $1,500 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley Oregon $2,500 Friends of the Parks Washington $2,500 Communities in Schools of Spokane County Washington $10,000 Embrace Washington Washington $2,000 Family YMCA of Grants Pass Oregon $2,500 Food For Our Children Idaho $2,000 Friends of the Children Eastern Washington Washington $3,000 Fulcrum Institute Dispute Resolution Clinic Washington $3,000 Generation Alive Washington $3,000 Gizmo-CDA Idaho $3,000 Habitat for Humanity of North Idaho Idaho $5,000 Ice Age Floods Institute Washington $5,000 Independent Colleges of Washington Washington $5,000 Innovation High School Washington $3,000 International Rescue Committee in Spokane Washington $3,000 InvestEd Washington $2,500 Junior Achievement of Washington Washington $1,000 Kaniksu Land Trust Idaho $2,500 CASA for Children of Klamath County Oregon $2,500 LC Valley Youth Resource Center Idaho $1,000 Lewiston Civic Theatre Idaho $1,000 Mockingbird Society Washington $3,500 Northeast Washington Education Council (NWEC) Washington $5,000 Northeast Youth Center Washington $2,500 Odyssey Youth Movement Washington $3,000 Partners with Families & Children Washington $3,500 Re*Imagine Medical Lake Washington $1,000 Saint Georges School Washington $2,500 Sandpoint Teen Center Idaho $1,500 Spokane Colleges Foundation Washington $9,450 Spokane Eastside Reunion Association Washington $5,000 Spokane Hearing Oral Program of Excellence (HOPE) Washington $2,500 Spokane International Academy Washington $1,000 Spokane Parks Foundation Washington $5,000 Spokane Pre-Employment Preparation Program Washington $7,500 Stevenson-Carson Educational Foundation Washington $1,500 The Way to Justice Washington $4,000 Transitions Washington $3,000 United Way of Whitman County Washington $2,500 Vanessa Behan Washington $20,000 Washington State University Foundation Washington $1,500 Willow Center, Inc. Idaho $1,000 YMCA of Medford Oregon $5,000 YMCA of The Inland Northwest Washington $10,000



Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

Contact:

Media: Ariana Barrey (509) 279-3308, Ariana.Barrey@avistacorp.com

Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174