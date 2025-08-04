Just Published from Palmetto Publishing: A Compendium of Short Stories Teaching Valuable Life Lessons

Charleston, SC, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author Anthony B. Bonapart excitedly announce the release of the latter’s newest title, a short story anthology with heart, hard lessons, and humor.

Sophia: Lessons for the Unschooled Mind is a compelling compilation of thirteen short stories, centered around Kosef, a teenage boy filled with questions about life. As Kosef prepares to transition from high school, his parents send him to his grandmother, seeking the wisdom of Sophia. This journey leads Kosef to explore profound themes of faith, morality, and self-discovery through engaging narratives that resonate with young adults and spiritual seekers alike. Each story serves as a parable, designed to entertain while imparting essential moral lessons.



The narratives delve into critical issues such as religious intolerance, slavery, racism, and self-esteem. As Kosef's bond with his grandmother deepens, so does his understanding of life's complexities.

“I am confident that my book's lessons will greatly benefit society,” said the author. "By delving into diverse subjects, my book can help people deepen their insights and improve their critical thinking.”

This collection invites readers to accompany Kosef on his quest for truth, offering insights that resonate across generations. Sophia: Lessons for the Unschooled Mind is a thought-provoking exploration of the human experience, encouraging individuals to embark on their own journeys of discovery and understanding.



Sophia is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anthony.bonapart.3/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abbonapart/following/

About the Author: Anthony B. Bonapart is the author of Sophia: Lessons for the Unschooled Mind, a collection of thirteen short stories exploring profound life lessons through the eyes of a teenage boy named Kosef. He graduated from North Carolina Central University with a bachelor’s in criminal justice, followed by a master’s in human relations from the University of Oklahoma and a PhD in theology from Cornerstone Christian University. An active community member, Anthony has received the 2024 Alumnus of the Year award from North Carolina Central University and the Paladin Award from the North Carolina Knights of Pythias. He is also a Gulf War veteran.

Media Contact: anthonybonapart@bellsouth.net

Available for interviews: Author, Anthony B. Bonapart

Attachment