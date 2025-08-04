COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 40/2025 - August 4, 2025



On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 434,406 535,88 232,789,771 July 28, 2025 2,200 510,62 1,036,902 July 29, 2025 2,300 503,97 1,239,882 July 30, 2025 2,200 502,88 1,152,261 July 31, 2025 2,300 492,38 1,305,366 August 1, 2025 2,500 487,34 1,033,220 Total accumulated under the program 445,906 534,93 238,539,468





With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 579,228 shares, corresponding to 1.1 % of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

