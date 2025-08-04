COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 40/2025 - August 4, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|434,406
|535,88
|232,789,771
|July 28, 2025
|2,200
|510,62
|1,036,902
|July 29, 2025
|2,300
|503,97
|1,239,882
|July 30, 2025
|2,200
|502,88
|1,152,261
|July 31, 2025
|2,300
|492,38
|1,305,366
|August 1, 2025
|2,500
|487,34
|1,033,220
|Total accumulated under the program
|445,906
|534,93
|238,539,468
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 579,228 shares, corresponding to 1.1 % of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
