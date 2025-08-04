Adtelligent Launches Retail Media Platform for Full-Funnel, Cross-Channel Retail Advertising

LEWES, Del., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adtelligent®, a global advertising technology company, proudly announces the official launch of its Retail Media Platform — a powerful solution designed to help retailers and marketplaces open new monetization opportunities by turning their digital properties into scalable media platforms.

Our platform gives retailers full control over their ad inventory, monetization & shopper experience. Deliver relevant ads across all digital and physical touchpoints and support the growing demand for omnichannel retail media campaigns.

With the Adtelligent Retail Media Platform, retailers can fully manage and monetize their media inventory across on-site, off-site, and in-store channels - all from one interface. The solution streamlines targeting, delivery, and reporting, giving retailers full ownership of their retail media infrastructure.

For brands, it offers ultimate campaign control, from awareness to conversion, with transparent performance data and real-time, closed-loop attribution, ensuring every media dollar is clearly accounted for.

Key features of the Retail Media Platform include:

Omnichannel ad delivery across on-site (web, apps), off-site (CTV, open web, partner sites), and in-store (DOOH, POS, smart displays)

Customizable ad placements in product pages, search, content, and physical retail environments

Flexible setup: self-serve, in-house, or fully managed

Privacy-first targeting with first-party and contextual data

Real-time reporting and performance optimization

All-in-one system with built-in CDP, ad server, DOOH tools, and attribution





“As retailers evolve into media companies, they need the right technology to manage and monetize their audiences effectively,” said Anastasiya Shmal, VP of Retail Media at Adtelligent®. “Our Retail Media Ad Server is purpose-built to give them the autonomy, flexibility, and transparency retailers need—whether they rely on in-house teams or external partners—to thrive in the retail media ecosystem.”

Growing nearly four times faster than the total digital advertising market, retail media is quickly becoming a key force reshaping the future of digital advertising. Adtelligent’s new platform positions the company at the forefront of this transformation, offering innovative solutions for both retail media publishers and brand advertisers seeking measurable and omnichannel ROI.

Backed by Adtelligent’s deep expertise in adtech, programmatic media, and retail media ad monetization, the platform supports retailers at every stage of their journey - from early experimentation to full ecosystem maturity.

About Adtelligent®

Adtelligent® is a global advertising technology company offering in-house solutions that help online media companies, digital sales houses, and ad networks effectively monetize web and app inventory. Supporting the full ad ecosystem, Adtelligent provides tools to manage SSP and DSP partnerships, along with a Retail Media Ad Server, Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) Server, and solutions for DOOH advertising. The platform also integrates telecom operator data via secure data clean rooms, enabling privacy-first, data-driven targeting. Adtelligent unique business approach delivers cutting-edge advertising technologies to more than 50,000 publishers globally, helping them facilitate revenue growth and capitalize on the digital advertising market.