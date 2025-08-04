Sustainable Solutions for Power and Mobility on Display at National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) Legislative Summit

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "At the 50th gathering of the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) https://www.ncsl.org/events/2025-summit here, advanced engines and renewable fuels are in the spotlight as sustainable solutions for power and mobility. Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum issued the following statement:

“We are excited to meet the nation’s top legislators here at this pivotal time. States have long played leadership roles in advancing both local and national objectives that advance our economy, ensure affordable and abundant energy options and enhance our mobility.

“The ETF will host state legislators in Booth # 1057 in the Exhibit Hall at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, open from 10am to 4pm August 4 and 9am to 2 pm August 5. We are pleased to have representatives from several of our member companies joining us including Cummins, Johnson Matthey, Volvo Group and Clean Fuels Alliance America.

Our industry representatives are prepared to discuss the full range of issues and challenges facing state legislators today including issues like low carbon fuel standards, data centers and backup power systems, off road construction and farm equipment, clean heavy-duty trucks, emissions tampering and right to repair legislation, and port-related issues.

“The challenges we face today are complex, from ensuring progress on sustainability and environmental goals to establishing the United States as the global leader in Artificial Intelligence. We face these challenges together, seeking all solutions and options, from electrification, hybrids and advanced engines using renewable fuels.

“Across the board from farm tractors and highway trucks to the largest emergency standby generators and marine workboats, advanced engines now achieve near-zero emissions. Virtually every engine type and use case can utilize renewable biofuels that reduce emissions by anywhere from 50 to 75 percent.”

"We’ll be discussing these issues in a creative game-show format “The Fast and the Curious,” taking place at Learning Hub #2 on Tuesday August 5 starting at 1:30pm.

“In addition to providing some sweet treats and other fun giveaways, we look forward to hearing from state legislators about their concerns and needs for solutions."

For more information visit: https://enginetechforum.org/about-us

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

