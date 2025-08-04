Allied Universal Divests South African Cash Solutions Business to Focus on Core Growth, Streamlined Operations and Employee Safety

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services provider, today announced the divestiture of its South African Cash Solutions (“SA Cash”) cash transport business to IZi Africa Properties Ltd. SA Cash was operated under Allied Universal’s G4S international brand.

The divestiture enables the company to focus on high-growth market segments and streamline international operations. It also highlights its deep commitment to employee safety. The divestiture of SA Cash will be accretive to Allied Universal’s earnings and increases free cash flow.

“This strategic decision enables us to sharpen our focus on core operations and long-term growth,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “As we continue to evolve, our commitment to employee safety and well-being remains at the heart of everything we do. We are confident that this transition will benefit both organizations while ensuring continued support for our teams and the clients they serve.”

