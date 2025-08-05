Next-Gen Firebox Tabletop Series from WatchGuard Brings Flexible, Powerful, and Future-Ready Firewalls to MSPs

SEATTLE, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the newest edition of its Firebox Tabletop Series — the line of firewall appliances designed to power small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with protection that’s built for what’s next. This new family of appliances delivers future-proof security through high-speed connectivity, AI-driven threat response, and the flexibility to support expanding networks.

Built for tomorrow’s IT needs, these appliances are ideal for businesses maintaining on-premises environments, transitioning to the cloud, or operating in a mix of both. This generation's main improvements include enhanced virtual private network (VPN) and unified threat management (UTM) performance to help alleviate common business challenges like sluggish network speeds, which often affect remote and hybrid work connectivity.

Key differentiators are introduced at both ends of the series. At the top end, the Firebox T185 offers outstanding performance for its category, validated through testing based on the NetSecOPEN standardized methodology. At the entry-level, the Firebox T115-W combines Wi-Fi 7 and 4GB of RAM — a rare feature at this price point — helping to reduce performance bottlenecks at higher bandwidths. Together, these enhancements ensure that every tabletop model can smoothly run the full suite of WatchGuard security services.

“We worked closely with our MSP community to build these next-gen tabletop appliances for the real-world needs of mid-market organizations,” said Jay Lindenauer, vice president of network security at WatchGuard. “We’re combining the increasing value of our founding product, the Firebox, with ongoing platform advancements, like AI-driven XDR, to ensure that partners and their customers can operate in a faster, more connected world. It’s stronger security, simple management, and zero surprises, all packaged in a powerful red box.”

The Firebox Tabletop Difference: WatchGuard’s tabletop firewalls deliver more than feeds and speeds — they provide precise and powerful security for managed services providers and SMEs.

Performance that Fits Real World Deployments: WatchGuard’s tabletop Fireboxes have higher-speed network ports supporting faster connections for today’s demanding business applications. It’s optimized for HTTPS encryption and better throughput-per-dollar to empower growing businesses and distributed enterprises.

XDR-Powered Firewall: WatchGuard’s ThreatSync combines Firebox and XDR into a single, user-friendly view, helping security teams respond faster and more effectively. With advanced AI, it simplifies threat detection and response, boosting cybersecurity resilience.

Straightforward Licensing: WatchGuard provides transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees or add-ons. Licenses include essential features like gateway antivirus, spamBlocker, and cloud data log retention. With fewer add-ons and lower long-term costs, SMBs and mid-market buyers enjoy simpler, more comprehensive security across all appliances, from entry-level to premium models.

Managed Detection and Response Available: WatchGuard Total MDR includes Firebox telemetry in its 24/7 threat detection and response, continuously monitoring activity, identifying threats, and taking action across network and endpoint environments.

Sturdy and sustainable design: Each of the new Firebox tabletops features a sturdy metal case with ultra-low-power components to provide an energy-efficient, quiet, or fanless operation. Plus, reduced packaging material contributes to less waste, making this generation of Fireboxes the greenest yet and reinforcing the company’s Climate Pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“WatchGuard Firebox T Series firewalls offer a versatile security appliance that’s well-suited to deployments in home and small to medium-sized office environments,” said Dean Calvert, CEO, Calvert Technologies. “They offer a remarkable range of security features, intuitive management, and throughput that your users need to keep up with the pace of business.”

WatchGuard’s Firebox T Series Models:

T185: The most powerful in the T Series, the T185 offers 250% faster branch office VPN (BOVPN) performance (compared to the T85 legacy model), an ultra-quiet fan, and the ability to handle heavier traffic loads.

T145: This Firebox features greater performance and a high-speed 10G network port, giving businesses high-speed connectivity and greater data throughput. It also comes with an ultra-low-power CPU for fanless operation and optional Wi-Fi 7.

T125: A traditional top-selling model, the T125 delivers faster UTM and data transfer, making it a great fit for small businesses and retail stores. Like the T145, this appliance has wireless options and supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard with external antennas for greater throughput and range.

T115-W: This wireless model has the latest Wi-Fi 7, essential VPN, and firewall for low-traffic sites. It is ideal for solo professionals and micro-offices. It offers enhanced durability and thermal efficiency for fanless, reliable operation.

General availability for the Firebox T185 begins in August, with the remaining models rolling out later in the fall.

