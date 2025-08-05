Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
05 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:04 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:14,929
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):459.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):456.647431

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,295,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,450,643 have voting rights and 3,897,160 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE456.64743114,929

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Trading Venue

 
 
556457.5009:07:57LSE 
90457.5009:07:57LSE 
886458.0009:11:57LSE 
546458.5009:14:21LSE 
46456.0010:10:53LSE 
322456.0010:10:53LSE 
169456.0010:10:53LSE 
190456.0010:21:58LSE 
100456.5010:21:58LSE 
90456.5010:21:58LSE 
155454.5011:00:36LSE 
400456.0012:51:24LSE 
190456.0013:17:41LSE 
219455.5014:06:50LSE 
17455.5014:06:50LSE 
202455.5014:06:50LSE 
219455.5014:06:50LSE 
181455.5014:31:28LSE 
219455.5014:31:28LSE 
158455.5014:31:28LSE 
219455.5014:31:28LSE 
219455.5014:31:28LSE 
207455.5014:31:28LSE 
219455.5014:31:28LSE 
219455.5014:31:28LSE 
90455.5014:31:28LSE 
3455.5014:31:28LSE 
14455.5014:31:28LSE 
7455.5014:31:28LSE 
105455.5014:31:29LSE 
42455.5014:31:29LSE 
177455.5014:31:29LSE 
135455.5014:31:29LSE 
2455.5014:31:29LSE 
82455.5014:31:29LSE 
184455.5014:31:29LSE 
35455.5014:31:29LSE 
133455.0014:31:30LSE 
177455.0014:31:30LSE 
62455.0014:31:30LSE 
248455.5014:50:13LSE 
219455.5015:07:21LSE 
17455.5015:07:21LSE 
202455.5015:07:21LSE 
200457.5015:24:19LSE 
414456.0015:28:49LSE 
812456.5015:33:22LSE 
568456.5015:38:56LSE 
543457.0015:45:17LSE 
194457.0015:45:17LSE 
339456.0015:50:53LSE 
219455.5015:51:17LSE 
157455.5015:51:17LSE 
17455.5015:51:17LSE 
394456.5016:01:33LSE 
219456.5016:07:13LSE 
219456.5016:07:48LSE 
232456.5016:07:48LSE 
161456.5016:08:48LSE 
58456.5016:10:34LSE 
219456.5016:10:34LSE 
89456.5016:10:34LSE 
36458.0016:20:35LSE 
219459.0016:23:49LSE 
219459.0016:23:49LSE 
219459.0016:23:49LSE 
219459.0016:23:49LSE 
219459.0016:23:49LSE 
219459.0016:23:49LSE 
219459.0016:23:50LSE 
66459.0016:23:50LSE 
27459.0016:23:54LSE 
187459.0016:23:54LSE 
27459.0016:23:54LSE 
27459.0016:23:54LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800
H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


