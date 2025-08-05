LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

05 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 04 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,929 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.647431

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,295,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,450,643 have voting rights and 3,897,160 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 456.647431 14,929

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased



Transaction price (GBp share)



Time of transaction (UK Time)



Trading Venue



556 457.50 09:07:57 LSE 90 457.50 09:07:57 LSE 886 458.00 09:11:57 LSE 546 458.50 09:14:21 LSE 46 456.00 10:10:53 LSE 322 456.00 10:10:53 LSE 169 456.00 10:10:53 LSE 190 456.00 10:21:58 LSE 100 456.50 10:21:58 LSE 90 456.50 10:21:58 LSE 155 454.50 11:00:36 LSE 400 456.00 12:51:24 LSE 190 456.00 13:17:41 LSE 219 455.50 14:06:50 LSE 17 455.50 14:06:50 LSE 202 455.50 14:06:50 LSE 219 455.50 14:06:50 LSE 181 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 219 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 158 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 219 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 219 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 207 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 219 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 219 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 90 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 3 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 14 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 7 455.50 14:31:28 LSE 105 455.50 14:31:29 LSE 42 455.50 14:31:29 LSE 177 455.50 14:31:29 LSE 135 455.50 14:31:29 LSE 2 455.50 14:31:29 LSE 82 455.50 14:31:29 LSE 184 455.50 14:31:29 LSE 35 455.50 14:31:29 LSE 133 455.00 14:31:30 LSE 177 455.00 14:31:30 LSE 62 455.00 14:31:30 LSE 248 455.50 14:50:13 LSE 219 455.50 15:07:21 LSE 17 455.50 15:07:21 LSE 202 455.50 15:07:21 LSE 200 457.50 15:24:19 LSE 414 456.00 15:28:49 LSE 812 456.50 15:33:22 LSE 568 456.50 15:38:56 LSE 543 457.00 15:45:17 LSE 194 457.00 15:45:17 LSE 339 456.00 15:50:53 LSE 219 455.50 15:51:17 LSE 157 455.50 15:51:17 LSE 17 455.50 15:51:17 LSE 394 456.50 16:01:33 LSE 219 456.50 16:07:13 LSE 219 456.50 16:07:48 LSE 232 456.50 16:07:48 LSE 161 456.50 16:08:48 LSE 58 456.50 16:10:34 LSE 219 456.50 16:10:34 LSE 89 456.50 16:10:34 LSE 36 458.00 16:20:35 LSE 219 459.00 16:23:49 LSE 219 459.00 16:23:49 LSE 219 459.00 16:23:49 LSE 219 459.00 16:23:49 LSE 219 459.00 16:23:49 LSE 219 459.00 16:23:49 LSE 219 459.00 16:23:50 LSE 66 459.00 16:23:50 LSE 27 459.00 16:23:54 LSE 187 459.00 16:23:54 LSE 27 459.00 16:23:54 LSE 27 459.00 16:23:54 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.