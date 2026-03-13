Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
13 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:09 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:24,262
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):382.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):388.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):384.980834


Date of purchase:10 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:49,146
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):387.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):395.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):393.985156


Date of purchase:11 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,530
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):384.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):389.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):387.223567


Date of purchase:12 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:48,325
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):383.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):391.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):389.691029

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,138,281 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,861,206 have voting rights and 2,486,597 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Following this announcement, the Company intends to make announcements in respect of its share buyback programme on a weekly basis every Friday, starting 13 March 2026.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
841385.00009/03/2026 08:14:40LSE  
221385.00009/03/2026 08:14:55LSE  
528384.50009/03/2026 08:19:43LSE  
636384.00009/03/2026 08:23:34LSE  
647386.50009/03/2026 09:00:16LSE  
221385.50009/03/2026 09:20:19LSE  
221386.00009/03/2026 09:26:21LSE  
37387.00009/03/2026 09:38:56LSE  
221387.00009/03/2026 09:52:49LSE  
449386.50009/03/2026 10:02:32LSE  
615386.50009/03/2026 10:03:58LSE  
860387.50009/03/2026 10:09:23LSE  
322387.50009/03/2026 10:09:23LSE  
221385.50009/03/2026 10:32:43LSE  
452387.00009/03/2026 10:38:44LSE  
221387.00009/03/2026 10:38:50LSE  
765386.00009/03/2026 10:43:05LSE  
112386.00009/03/2026 10:43:05LSE  
252386.00009/03/2026 10:43:05LSE  
153386.00009/03/2026 10:43:05LSE  
589387.50009/03/2026 10:59:42LSE  
221388.00009/03/2026 11:10:54LSE  
402385.00009/03/2026 11:32:27LSE  
905385.50009/03/2026 11:32:53LSE  
43385.50009/03/2026 11:32:53LSE  
861385.50009/03/2026 11:32:53LSE  
414384.50009/03/2026 11:46:06LSE  
221385.50009/03/2026 11:58:37LSE  
221385.50009/03/2026 12:02:22LSE  
509385.00009/03/2026 12:04:19LSE  
221384.50009/03/2026 12:38:25LSE  
820385.00009/03/2026 12:39:44LSE  
136385.00009/03/2026 12:41:13LSE  
22385.00009/03/2026 12:41:13LSE  
692385.00009/03/2026 12:41:14LSE  
885385.50009/03/2026 13:13:40LSE  
387385.50009/03/2026 13:13:40LSE  
626383.50009/03/2026 13:37:51LSE  
665382.50009/03/2026 13:51:29LSE  
263382.50009/03/2026 13:51:29LSE  
477382.50009/03/2026 13:51:29LSE  
524383.50009/03/2026 14:05:55LSE  
88383.50009/03/2026 14:05:55LSE  
234382.50009/03/2026 14:31:11LSE  
825383.50009/03/2026 14:42:11LSE  
57383.50009/03/2026 14:42:11LSE  
426383.50009/03/2026 14:42:11LSE  
295383.00009/03/2026 14:51:13LSE  
359382.00009/03/2026 14:56:56LSE  
406383.50009/03/2026 15:28:26LSE  
879384.50009/03/2026 15:35:51LSE  
221384.00009/03/2026 15:39:04LSE  
230383.00009/03/2026 15:50:57LSE  
576385.00009/03/2026 15:59:17LSE  
680385.00009/03/2026 16:10:04LSE  
261385.00009/03/2026 16:10:14LSE  
626383.50009/03/2026 16:20:44LSE  
401387.00010/03/2026 09:18:41LSE  
226389.00010/03/2026 10:12:21LSE  
226391.50010/03/2026 10:19:07LSE  
146391.50010/03/2026 10:48:29LSE  
48391.50010/03/2026 10:48:29LSE  
32391.50010/03/2026 10:48:29LSE  
437391.00010/03/2026 11:29:26LSE  
226392.00010/03/2026 12:02:05LSE  
307390.50010/03/2026 12:30:33LSE  
226392.50010/03/2026 13:20:17LSE  
226392.50010/03/2026 13:41:44LSE  
294392.00010/03/2026 13:56:54LSE  
201392.00010/03/2026 13:58:27LSE  
226390.50010/03/2026 14:11:18LSE  
306392.50010/03/2026 14:29:14LSE  
239393.00010/03/2026 14:30:24LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:31:02LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:31:02LSE  
107393.00010/03/2026 14:31:02LSE  
113393.00010/03/2026 14:31:02LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:34:35LSE  
566393.00010/03/2026 14:35:04LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:04LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:06LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:06LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:09LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:09LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:09LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:09LSE  
188393.00010/03/2026 14:35:10LSE  
393393.00010/03/2026 14:35:10LSE  
57393.00010/03/2026 14:35:10LSE  
338393.00010/03/2026 14:35:10LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:10LSE  
134393.00010/03/2026 14:35:11LSE  
86393.00010/03/2026 14:35:11LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:35:30LSE  
151393.00010/03/2026 14:38:19LSE  
69393.00010/03/2026 14:38:19LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:23LSE  
43393.00010/03/2026 14:38:23LSE  
177393.00010/03/2026 14:38:23LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:23LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:23LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:23LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:23LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:26LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:26LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:26LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:26LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:26LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:26LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:26LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:27LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:27LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:27LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:48LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:48LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:48LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:38:48LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:39:13LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:39:13LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:39:13LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:39:13LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:39:13LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:39:13LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:40:08LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:40:08LSE  
220393.00010/03/2026 14:40:28LSE  
143393.00010/03/2026 14:40:28LSE  
53393.00010/03/2026 14:40:28LSE  
16393.00010/03/2026 14:40:28LSE  
5393.00010/03/2026 14:40:28LSE  
2393.00010/03/2026 14:40:28LSE  
61394.50010/03/2026 14:50:28LSE  
337394.50010/03/2026 14:50:28LSE  
212394.50010/03/2026 15:13:56LSE  
128395.00010/03/2026 15:13:56LSE  
193395.00010/03/2026 15:13:56LSE  
213395.00010/03/2026 15:13:56LSE  
76395.00010/03/2026 15:13:56LSE  
219394.00010/03/2026 15:13:58LSE  
195394.00010/03/2026 15:13:58LSE  
16394.00010/03/2026 15:13:58LSE  
8394.00010/03/2026 15:13:58LSE  
219394.00010/03/2026 15:13:59LSE  
219394.00010/03/2026 15:14:11LSE  
166394.00010/03/2026 15:14:11LSE  
171394.00010/03/2026 15:14:11LSE  
98394.00010/03/2026 15:14:11LSE  
121394.00010/03/2026 15:14:51LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:11LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:11LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:11LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:11LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:11LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:11LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
297395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
4395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
215395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:23LSE  
219395.50010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
30395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
189395.50010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
65395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
8395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
146395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
106395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
102395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
51395.00010/03/2026 15:24:26LSE  
66395.00010/03/2026 15:24:28LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:28LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:28LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:28LSE  
114395.00010/03/2026 15:24:28LSE  
105395.00010/03/2026 15:24:28LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:29LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:29LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:29LSE  
219395.00010/03/2026 15:24:29LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:24:31LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:24:31LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:24:35LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:00LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:09LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:09LSE  
8394.50010/03/2026 15:28:09LSE  
221394.50010/03/2026 15:28:09LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:09LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:09LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:10LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:10LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:10LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:10LSE  
57394.50010/03/2026 15:28:10LSE  
162394.50010/03/2026 15:28:10LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:10LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:11LSE  
29394.50010/03/2026 15:28:12LSE  
190394.50010/03/2026 15:28:12LSE  
67394.50010/03/2026 15:28:12LSE  
152394.50010/03/2026 15:28:12LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:16LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:28:16LSE  
31394.50010/03/2026 15:28:16LSE  
179394.50010/03/2026 15:28:31LSE  
9394.50010/03/2026 15:28:31LSE  
19394.50010/03/2026 15:28:32LSE  
1394.50010/03/2026 15:29:15LSE  
199394.50010/03/2026 15:30:04LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:30:13LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:30:13LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:30:16LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:30:16LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:30:16LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:30:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:30:50LSE  
155394.50010/03/2026 15:30:50LSE  
34394.50010/03/2026 15:30:50LSE  
30394.50010/03/2026 15:30:59LSE  
19394.50010/03/2026 15:30:59LSE  
200394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
197394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
22394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:31:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:50LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:51LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:51LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:52LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:52LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:52LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:52LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:52LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:52LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:52LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:54LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:54LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:34:55LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:35:16LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:35:16LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:35:16LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:35:18LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:35:18LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
192394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
123394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
3343394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:01LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:04LSE  
152394.50010/03/2026 15:36:04LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:05LSE  
4394.50010/03/2026 15:36:05LSE  
219394.50010/03/2026 15:36:24LSE  
77394.50010/03/2026 15:36:24LSE  
327394.50010/03/2026 15:40:12LSE  
189394.50010/03/2026 15:40:12LSE  
50394.00010/03/2026 15:45:43LSE  
169394.00010/03/2026 15:45:43LSE  
108394.00010/03/2026 15:45:43LSE  
24394.50010/03/2026 15:45:46LSE  
51394.50010/03/2026 15:49:19LSE  
1108394.50010/03/2026 15:49:19LSE  
221394.50010/03/2026 15:49:19LSE  
104394.50010/03/2026 15:49:19LSE  
541393.50010/03/2026 15:51:41LSE  
642389.50011/03/2026 08:08:49LSE  
259387.00011/03/2026 08:57:18LSE  
327386.50011/03/2026 09:01:00LSE  
220386.00011/03/2026 09:24:22LSE  
251385.00011/03/2026 10:29:18LSE  
19385.00011/03/2026 10:29:18LSE  
23385.00011/03/2026 10:29:18LSE  
100384.50011/03/2026 11:49:59LSE  
120384.50011/03/2026 11:49:59LSE  
255385.00011/03/2026 12:05:18LSE  
237384.00011/03/2026 12:36:53LSE  
220386.50011/03/2026 13:33:46LSE  
220387.50011/03/2026 13:42:03LSE  
847387.00011/03/2026 13:53:52LSE  
861388.50011/03/2026 14:02:03LSE  
865388.50011/03/2026 14:02:03LSE  
234388.00011/03/2026 14:02:32LSE  
240389.00011/03/2026 14:06:44LSE  
229387.00011/03/2026 14:15:44LSE  
869387.00011/03/2026 14:18:32LSE  
291387.00011/03/2026 14:18:32LSE  
60384.50011/03/2026 14:26:05LSE  
310385.00011/03/2026 14:32:13LSE  
220388.00011/03/2026 14:56:35LSE  
652387.00011/03/2026 15:35:03LSE  
549385.50011/03/2026 15:44:14LSE  
334385.50011/03/2026 15:44:14LSE  
220385.50011/03/2026 15:45:04LSE  
581388.50011/03/2026 15:58:25LSE  
223387.50011/03/2026 16:02:09LSE  
172387.50011/03/2026 16:02:09LSE  
223387.50011/03/2026 16:03:05LSE  
275387.50011/03/2026 16:03:05LSE  
223387.50011/03/2026 16:03:05LSE  
47387.50011/03/2026 16:04:05LSE  
176387.50011/03/2026 16:05:05LSE  
223387.50011/03/2026 16:05:05LSE  
2507387.50011/03/2026 16:05:05LSE  
223387.50011/03/2026 16:05:05LSE  
165387.50011/03/2026 16:05:05LSE  
223387.50011/03/2026 16:06:06LSE  
165387.50011/03/2026 16:06:06LSE  
28387.50011/03/2026 16:08:00LSE  
402387.50011/03/2026 16:08:00LSE  
200386.00012/03/2026 08:15:40LSE  
24386.00012/03/2026 08:15:40LSE  
410384.00012/03/2026 08:15:41LSE  
224385.50012/03/2026 08:31:29LSE  
224386.00012/03/2026 08:36:31LSE  
28385.00012/03/2026 08:41:38LSE  
224385.00012/03/2026 08:57:29LSE  
314384.00012/03/2026 09:07:42LSE  
510384.50012/03/2026 09:45:24LSE  
224385.50012/03/2026 09:48:07LSE  
224385.50012/03/2026 10:23:50LSE  
485386.50012/03/2026 10:27:05LSE  
145386.50012/03/2026 10:27:05LSE  
73386.50012/03/2026 10:27:05LSE  
323385.00012/03/2026 10:51:04LSE  
562383.50012/03/2026 11:03:44LSE  
326384.50012/03/2026 11:47:44LSE  
224385.00012/03/2026 12:21:57LSE  
386384.50012/03/2026 12:25:25LSE  
224385.50012/03/2026 12:36:54LSE  
471384.50012/03/2026 12:57:37LSE  
224385.50012/03/2026 13:01:36LSE  
337385.50012/03/2026 13:14:00LSE  
19387.00012/03/2026 13:46:29LSE  
205387.00012/03/2026 13:46:29LSE  
224387.00012/03/2026 14:27:31LSE  
230387.00012/03/2026 14:34:00LSE  
97389.00012/03/2026 14:40:42LSE  
198389.00012/03/2026 14:40:42LSE  
86389.00012/03/2026 14:40:42LSE  
223389.00012/03/2026 14:40:43LSE  
223389.00012/03/2026 14:40:43LSE  
223389.00012/03/2026 14:40:43LSE  
223389.00012/03/2026 14:40:43LSE  
8389.00012/03/2026 14:40:43LSE  
4389.00012/03/2026 14:40:43LSE  
211389.00012/03/2026 14:41:07LSE  
422389.00012/03/2026 14:41:07LSE  
345391.50012/03/2026 14:46:47LSE  
351391.50012/03/2026 14:46:47LSE  
232391.50012/03/2026 14:46:47LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:58LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:58LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:58LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:59LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:59LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:59LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:59LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:59LSE  
222390.50012/03/2026 15:01:59LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:02:01LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:02:01LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:02:02LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:02:02LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:02:02LSE  
136390.00012/03/2026 15:02:04LSE  
86390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
120390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
102390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
1900390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:33LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:36LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:03:36LSE  
20390.00012/03/2026 15:03:36LSE  
94390.00012/03/2026 15:05:06LSE  
122388.50012/03/2026 15:13:12LSE  
40388.50012/03/2026 15:13:15LSE  
117388.50012/03/2026 15:13:15LSE  
14388.50012/03/2026 15:13:15LSE  
27388.50012/03/2026 15:13:18LSE  
119388.50012/03/2026 15:13:18LSE  
198388.50012/03/2026 15:13:22LSE  
3388.50012/03/2026 15:13:22LSE  
78388.50012/03/2026 15:13:22LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:32:02LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:32:04LSE  
187390.00012/03/2026 15:32:16LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:32:16LSE  
19390.00012/03/2026 15:32:16LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:32:16LSE  
38390.00012/03/2026 15:32:16LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:37LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:37LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:38LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:40LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:40LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:40LSE  
113390.00012/03/2026 15:35:41LSE  
109390.00012/03/2026 15:35:41LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:41LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:41LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:41LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:41LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:41LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:41LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
25390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
197390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
148390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
74390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
32390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
190390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:44LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:45LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
199390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
23390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
86390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
84390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
138390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
308390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
104390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
118390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
109390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
113390.00012/03/2026 15:35:47LSE  
109390.00012/03/2026 15:35:48LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:35:48LSE  
199390.00012/03/2026 15:35:49LSE  
535390.00012/03/2026 15:35:49LSE  
112390.00012/03/2026 15:35:49LSE  
222390.00012/03/2026 15:37:39LSE  
222391.50012/03/2026 15:40:05LSE  
305391.50012/03/2026 15:44:02LSE  
231391.50012/03/2026 15:44:02LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:44:12LSE  
177391.50012/03/2026 15:44:13LSE  
13391.50012/03/2026 15:44:13LSE  
31391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:28LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:31LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:31LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:31LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:31LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:31LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:31LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:31LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:31LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
111391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
110391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
117391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
387391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:35LSE  
193391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
10391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
18391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
104391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
117391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
104391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
117391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
104391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
117391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
104391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
117391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
104391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
117391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
221391.50012/03/2026 15:45:38LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:37LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:37LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:37LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:37LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:37LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:37LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:37LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:37LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:39LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
193391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
195391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
128391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
221391.00012/03/2026 15:46:40LSE  
96391.00012/03/2026 15:46:41LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:06LSE  
442390.50012/03/2026 15:47:06LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:06LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:06LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:06LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:06LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:06LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:07LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:07LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:07LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:07LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
130390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
91390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:10LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:12LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:12LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:15LSE  
192390.50012/03/2026 15:47:34LSE  
29390.50012/03/2026 15:47:34LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:34LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:34LSE  
221390.50012/03/2026 15:47:34LSE  
64390.50012/03/2026 15:47:34LSE  
268389.50012/03/2026 15:59:13LSE  
301389.50012/03/2026 15:59:13LSE  
23390.00012/03/2026 16:01:44LSE  
113390.00012/03/2026 16:01:44LSE  
202389.50012/03/2026 16:02:26LSE  
24389.50012/03/2026 16:02:26LSE  
221388.00012/03/2026 16:11:30LSE  
221388.00012/03/2026 16:11:55LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


