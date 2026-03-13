LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

13 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 09 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 24,262 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 382.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 388.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 384.980834





Date of purchase: 10 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,146 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 387.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 395.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 393.985156





Date of purchase: 11 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,530 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 384.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 389.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 387.223567





Date of purchase: 12 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 48,325 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 383.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 391.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 389.691029

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,138,281 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,861,206 have voting rights and 2,486,597 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Following this announcement, the Company intends to make announcements in respect of its share buyback programme on a weekly basis every Friday, starting 13 March 2026.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 841 385.000 09/03/2026 08:14:40 LSE 221 385.000 09/03/2026 08:14:55 LSE 528 384.500 09/03/2026 08:19:43 LSE 636 384.000 09/03/2026 08:23:34 LSE 647 386.500 09/03/2026 09:00:16 LSE 221 385.500 09/03/2026 09:20:19 LSE 221 386.000 09/03/2026 09:26:21 LSE 37 387.000 09/03/2026 09:38:56 LSE 221 387.000 09/03/2026 09:52:49 LSE 449 386.500 09/03/2026 10:02:32 LSE 615 386.500 09/03/2026 10:03:58 LSE 860 387.500 09/03/2026 10:09:23 LSE 322 387.500 09/03/2026 10:09:23 LSE 221 385.500 09/03/2026 10:32:43 LSE 452 387.000 09/03/2026 10:38:44 LSE 221 387.000 09/03/2026 10:38:50 LSE 765 386.000 09/03/2026 10:43:05 LSE 112 386.000 09/03/2026 10:43:05 LSE 252 386.000 09/03/2026 10:43:05 LSE 153 386.000 09/03/2026 10:43:05 LSE 589 387.500 09/03/2026 10:59:42 LSE 221 388.000 09/03/2026 11:10:54 LSE 402 385.000 09/03/2026 11:32:27 LSE 905 385.500 09/03/2026 11:32:53 LSE 43 385.500 09/03/2026 11:32:53 LSE 861 385.500 09/03/2026 11:32:53 LSE 414 384.500 09/03/2026 11:46:06 LSE 221 385.500 09/03/2026 11:58:37 LSE 221 385.500 09/03/2026 12:02:22 LSE 509 385.000 09/03/2026 12:04:19 LSE 221 384.500 09/03/2026 12:38:25 LSE 820 385.000 09/03/2026 12:39:44 LSE 136 385.000 09/03/2026 12:41:13 LSE 22 385.000 09/03/2026 12:41:13 LSE 692 385.000 09/03/2026 12:41:14 LSE 885 385.500 09/03/2026 13:13:40 LSE 387 385.500 09/03/2026 13:13:40 LSE 626 383.500 09/03/2026 13:37:51 LSE 665 382.500 09/03/2026 13:51:29 LSE 263 382.500 09/03/2026 13:51:29 LSE 477 382.500 09/03/2026 13:51:29 LSE 524 383.500 09/03/2026 14:05:55 LSE 88 383.500 09/03/2026 14:05:55 LSE 234 382.500 09/03/2026 14:31:11 LSE 825 383.500 09/03/2026 14:42:11 LSE 57 383.500 09/03/2026 14:42:11 LSE 426 383.500 09/03/2026 14:42:11 LSE 295 383.000 09/03/2026 14:51:13 LSE 359 382.000 09/03/2026 14:56:56 LSE 406 383.500 09/03/2026 15:28:26 LSE 879 384.500 09/03/2026 15:35:51 LSE 221 384.000 09/03/2026 15:39:04 LSE 230 383.000 09/03/2026 15:50:57 LSE 576 385.000 09/03/2026 15:59:17 LSE 680 385.000 09/03/2026 16:10:04 LSE 261 385.000 09/03/2026 16:10:14 LSE 626 383.500 09/03/2026 16:20:44 LSE 401 387.000 10/03/2026 09:18:41 LSE 226 389.000 10/03/2026 10:12:21 LSE 226 391.500 10/03/2026 10:19:07 LSE 146 391.500 10/03/2026 10:48:29 LSE 48 391.500 10/03/2026 10:48:29 LSE 32 391.500 10/03/2026 10:48:29 LSE 437 391.000 10/03/2026 11:29:26 LSE 226 392.000 10/03/2026 12:02:05 LSE 307 390.500 10/03/2026 12:30:33 LSE 226 392.500 10/03/2026 13:20:17 LSE 226 392.500 10/03/2026 13:41:44 LSE 294 392.000 10/03/2026 13:56:54 LSE 201 392.000 10/03/2026 13:58:27 LSE 226 390.500 10/03/2026 14:11:18 LSE 306 392.500 10/03/2026 14:29:14 LSE 239 393.000 10/03/2026 14:30:24 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:31:02 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:31:02 LSE 107 393.000 10/03/2026 14:31:02 LSE 113 393.000 10/03/2026 14:31:02 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:34:35 LSE 566 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:04 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:04 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:06 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:06 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:09 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:09 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:09 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:09 LSE 188 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:10 LSE 393 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:10 LSE 57 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:10 LSE 338 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:10 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:10 LSE 134 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:11 LSE 86 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:11 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:35:30 LSE 151 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:19 LSE 69 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:19 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:23 LSE 43 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:23 LSE 177 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:23 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:23 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:23 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:23 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:23 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:26 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:26 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:26 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:26 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:26 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:26 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:26 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:27 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:27 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:27 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:48 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:48 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:48 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:38:48 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:39:13 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:39:13 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:39:13 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:39:13 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:39:13 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:39:13 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:40:08 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:40:08 LSE 220 393.000 10/03/2026 14:40:28 LSE 143 393.000 10/03/2026 14:40:28 LSE 53 393.000 10/03/2026 14:40:28 LSE 16 393.000 10/03/2026 14:40:28 LSE 5 393.000 10/03/2026 14:40:28 LSE 2 393.000 10/03/2026 14:40:28 LSE 61 394.500 10/03/2026 14:50:28 LSE 337 394.500 10/03/2026 14:50:28 LSE 212 394.500 10/03/2026 15:13:56 LSE 128 395.000 10/03/2026 15:13:56 LSE 193 395.000 10/03/2026 15:13:56 LSE 213 395.000 10/03/2026 15:13:56 LSE 76 395.000 10/03/2026 15:13:56 LSE 219 394.000 10/03/2026 15:13:58 LSE 195 394.000 10/03/2026 15:13:58 LSE 16 394.000 10/03/2026 15:13:58 LSE 8 394.000 10/03/2026 15:13:58 LSE 219 394.000 10/03/2026 15:13:59 LSE 219 394.000 10/03/2026 15:14:11 LSE 166 394.000 10/03/2026 15:14:11 LSE 171 394.000 10/03/2026 15:14:11 LSE 98 394.000 10/03/2026 15:14:11 LSE 121 394.000 10/03/2026 15:14:51 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:11 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:11 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:11 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:11 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:11 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:11 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 297 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 4 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 215 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:23 LSE 219 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 30 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 189 395.500 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 65 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 8 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 146 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 106 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 102 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 51 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:26 LSE 66 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:28 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:28 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:28 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:28 LSE 114 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:28 LSE 105 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:28 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:29 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:29 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:29 LSE 219 395.000 10/03/2026 15:24:29 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:24:31 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:24:31 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:24:35 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:00 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:09 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:09 LSE 8 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:09 LSE 221 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:09 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:09 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:09 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:10 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:10 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:10 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:10 LSE 57 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:10 LSE 162 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:10 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:10 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:11 LSE 29 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:12 LSE 190 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:12 LSE 67 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:12 LSE 152 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:12 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:16 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:16 LSE 31 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:16 LSE 179 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:31 LSE 9 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:31 LSE 19 394.500 10/03/2026 15:28:32 LSE 1 394.500 10/03/2026 15:29:15 LSE 199 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:04 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:13 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:13 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:16 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:16 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:16 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:50 LSE 155 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:50 LSE 34 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:50 LSE 30 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:59 LSE 19 394.500 10/03/2026 15:30:59 LSE 200 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 197 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 22 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:31:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:50 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:51 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:51 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:52 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:52 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:52 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:52 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:52 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:52 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:52 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:54 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:54 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:34:55 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:35:16 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:35:16 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:35:16 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:35:18 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:35:18 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 192 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 123 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 3343 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:01 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:04 LSE 152 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:04 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:05 LSE 4 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:05 LSE 219 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:24 LSE 77 394.500 10/03/2026 15:36:24 LSE 327 394.500 10/03/2026 15:40:12 LSE 189 394.500 10/03/2026 15:40:12 LSE 50 394.000 10/03/2026 15:45:43 LSE 169 394.000 10/03/2026 15:45:43 LSE 108 394.000 10/03/2026 15:45:43 LSE 24 394.500 10/03/2026 15:45:46 LSE 51 394.500 10/03/2026 15:49:19 LSE 1108 394.500 10/03/2026 15:49:19 LSE 221 394.500 10/03/2026 15:49:19 LSE 104 394.500 10/03/2026 15:49:19 LSE 541 393.500 10/03/2026 15:51:41 LSE 642 389.500 11/03/2026 08:08:49 LSE 259 387.000 11/03/2026 08:57:18 LSE 327 386.500 11/03/2026 09:01:00 LSE 220 386.000 11/03/2026 09:24:22 LSE 251 385.000 11/03/2026 10:29:18 LSE 19 385.000 11/03/2026 10:29:18 LSE 23 385.000 11/03/2026 10:29:18 LSE 100 384.500 11/03/2026 11:49:59 LSE 120 384.500 11/03/2026 11:49:59 LSE 255 385.000 11/03/2026 12:05:18 LSE 237 384.000 11/03/2026 12:36:53 LSE 220 386.500 11/03/2026 13:33:46 LSE 220 387.500 11/03/2026 13:42:03 LSE 847 387.000 11/03/2026 13:53:52 LSE 861 388.500 11/03/2026 14:02:03 LSE 865 388.500 11/03/2026 14:02:03 LSE 234 388.000 11/03/2026 14:02:32 LSE 240 389.000 11/03/2026 14:06:44 LSE 229 387.000 11/03/2026 14:15:44 LSE 869 387.000 11/03/2026 14:18:32 LSE 291 387.000 11/03/2026 14:18:32 LSE 60 384.500 11/03/2026 14:26:05 LSE 310 385.000 11/03/2026 14:32:13 LSE 220 388.000 11/03/2026 14:56:35 LSE 652 387.000 11/03/2026 15:35:03 LSE 549 385.500 11/03/2026 15:44:14 LSE 334 385.500 11/03/2026 15:44:14 LSE 220 385.500 11/03/2026 15:45:04 LSE 581 388.500 11/03/2026 15:58:25 LSE 223 387.500 11/03/2026 16:02:09 LSE 172 387.500 11/03/2026 16:02:09 LSE 223 387.500 11/03/2026 16:03:05 LSE 275 387.500 11/03/2026 16:03:05 LSE 223 387.500 11/03/2026 16:03:05 LSE 47 387.500 11/03/2026 16:04:05 LSE 176 387.500 11/03/2026 16:05:05 LSE 223 387.500 11/03/2026 16:05:05 LSE 2507 387.500 11/03/2026 16:05:05 LSE 223 387.500 11/03/2026 16:05:05 LSE 165 387.500 11/03/2026 16:05:05 LSE 223 387.500 11/03/2026 16:06:06 LSE 165 387.500 11/03/2026 16:06:06 LSE 28 387.500 11/03/2026 16:08:00 LSE 402 387.500 11/03/2026 16:08:00 LSE 200 386.000 12/03/2026 08:15:40 LSE 24 386.000 12/03/2026 08:15:40 LSE 410 384.000 12/03/2026 08:15:41 LSE 224 385.500 12/03/2026 08:31:29 LSE 224 386.000 12/03/2026 08:36:31 LSE 28 385.000 12/03/2026 08:41:38 LSE 224 385.000 12/03/2026 08:57:29 LSE 314 384.000 12/03/2026 09:07:42 LSE 510 384.500 12/03/2026 09:45:24 LSE 224 385.500 12/03/2026 09:48:07 LSE 224 385.500 12/03/2026 10:23:50 LSE 485 386.500 12/03/2026 10:27:05 LSE 145 386.500 12/03/2026 10:27:05 LSE 73 386.500 12/03/2026 10:27:05 LSE 323 385.000 12/03/2026 10:51:04 LSE 562 383.500 12/03/2026 11:03:44 LSE 326 384.500 12/03/2026 11:47:44 LSE 224 385.000 12/03/2026 12:21:57 LSE 386 384.500 12/03/2026 12:25:25 LSE 224 385.500 12/03/2026 12:36:54 LSE 471 384.500 12/03/2026 12:57:37 LSE 224 385.500 12/03/2026 13:01:36 LSE 337 385.500 12/03/2026 13:14:00 LSE 19 387.000 12/03/2026 13:46:29 LSE 205 387.000 12/03/2026 13:46:29 LSE 224 387.000 12/03/2026 14:27:31 LSE 230 387.000 12/03/2026 14:34:00 LSE 97 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:42 LSE 198 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:42 LSE 86 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:42 LSE 223 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:43 LSE 223 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:43 LSE 223 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:43 LSE 223 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:43 LSE 8 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:43 LSE 4 389.000 12/03/2026 14:40:43 LSE 211 389.000 12/03/2026 14:41:07 LSE 422 389.000 12/03/2026 14:41:07 LSE 345 391.500 12/03/2026 14:46:47 LSE 351 391.500 12/03/2026 14:46:47 LSE 232 391.500 12/03/2026 14:46:47 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:58 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:58 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:58 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:59 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:59 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:59 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:59 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:59 LSE 222 390.500 12/03/2026 15:01:59 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:02:01 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:02:01 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:02:02 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:02:02 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:02:02 LSE 136 390.000 12/03/2026 15:02:04 LSE 86 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 120 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 102 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 1900 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:33 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:36 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:36 LSE 20 390.000 12/03/2026 15:03:36 LSE 94 390.000 12/03/2026 15:05:06 LSE 122 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:12 LSE 40 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:15 LSE 117 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:15 LSE 14 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:15 LSE 27 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:18 LSE 119 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:18 LSE 198 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:22 LSE 3 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:22 LSE 78 388.500 12/03/2026 15:13:22 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:32:02 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:32:04 LSE 187 390.000 12/03/2026 15:32:16 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:32:16 LSE 19 390.000 12/03/2026 15:32:16 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:32:16 LSE 38 390.000 12/03/2026 15:32:16 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:37 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:37 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:38 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:40 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:40 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:40 LSE 113 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:41 LSE 109 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:41 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:41 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:41 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:41 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:41 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:41 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:41 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 25 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 197 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 148 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 74 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 32 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 190 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:44 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:45 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 199 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 23 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 86 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 84 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 138 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 308 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 104 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 118 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 109 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 113 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:47 LSE 109 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:48 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:48 LSE 199 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:49 LSE 535 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:49 LSE 112 390.000 12/03/2026 15:35:49 LSE 222 390.000 12/03/2026 15:37:39 LSE 222 391.500 12/03/2026 15:40:05 LSE 305 391.500 12/03/2026 15:44:02 LSE 231 391.500 12/03/2026 15:44:02 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:44:12 LSE 177 391.500 12/03/2026 15:44:13 LSE 13 391.500 12/03/2026 15:44:13 LSE 31 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:28 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:31 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:31 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:31 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:31 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:31 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:31 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:31 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:31 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 111 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 110 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 117 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 387 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:35 LSE 193 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 10 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 18 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 104 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 117 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 104 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 117 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 104 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 117 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 104 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 117 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 104 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 117 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 221 391.500 12/03/2026 15:45:38 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:37 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:37 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:37 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:37 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:37 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:37 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:37 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:37 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:39 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 193 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 195 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 128 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 221 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:40 LSE 96 391.000 12/03/2026 15:46:41 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:06 LSE 442 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:06 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:06 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:06 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:06 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:06 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:06 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:07 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:07 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:07 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:07 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 130 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 91 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:10 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:12 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:12 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:15 LSE 192 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:34 LSE 29 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:34 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:34 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:34 LSE 221 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:34 LSE 64 390.500 12/03/2026 15:47:34 LSE 268 389.500 12/03/2026 15:59:13 LSE 301 389.500 12/03/2026 15:59:13 LSE 23 390.000 12/03/2026 16:01:44 LSE 113 390.000 12/03/2026 16:01:44 LSE 202 389.500 12/03/2026 16:02:26 LSE 24 389.500 12/03/2026 16:02:26 LSE 221 388.000 12/03/2026 16:11:30 LSE 221 388.000 12/03/2026 16:11:55 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.