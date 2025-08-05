Transaction in own shares

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
05 August 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 04 August 2025 it had purchased a total of 38,154 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased38,154--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)557.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)554.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)556.34p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 363,636,703 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,636,703.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
04-08-202515:47:54GBp219557.00XLONxeaNquOMs3S
04-08-202515:47:33GBp109557.00XLONxeaNquOMtda
04-08-202515:47:33GBp30557.00XLONxeaNquOMtdW
04-08-202515:47:33GBp81557.00XLONxeaNquOMtdY
04-08-202515:45:50GBp386557.00XLONxeaNquOMrqA
04-08-202515:45:50GBp128557.00XLONxeaNquOMrqC
04-08-202515:45:50GBp578557.00XLONxeaNquOMrqE
04-08-202515:45:50GBp521557.00XLONxeaNquOMrqG
04-08-202515:45:50GBp20,718557.00XLONxeaNquOMrtc
04-08-202515:45:50GBp124557.00XLONxeaNquOMrte
04-08-202515:45:50GBp127557.00XLONxeaNquOMrtg
04-08-202515:45:50GBp128557.00XLONxeaNquOMrti
04-08-202515:45:50GBp48557.00XLONxeaNquOMrtk
04-08-202515:45:50GBp210557.00XLONxeaNquOMrtt
04-08-202515:45:50GBp140557.00XLONxeaNquOMrt0
04-08-202515:45:50GBp64557.00XLONxeaNquOMrt2
04-08-202515:45:50GBp138557.00XLONxeaNquOMrtP
04-08-202515:45:50GBp65557.00XLONxeaNquOMrtR
04-08-202515:45:50GBp203557.00XLONxeaNquOMrsY
04-08-202515:45:50GBp261557.00XLONxeaNquOMrsn
04-08-202515:45:50GBp343557.00XLONxeaNquOMrsz
04-08-202515:45:50GBp124557.00XLONxeaNquOMrs$
04-08-202515:45:50GBp111557.00XLONxeaNquOMrs1
04-08-202515:45:50GBp109557.00XLONxeaNquOMrs3
04-08-202515:45:50GBp504557.00XLONxeaNquOMrs5
04-08-202515:45:41GBp1,071556.00XLONxeaNquOMrzO
04-08-202515:13:51GBp992555.50XLONxeaNquOMRuY
04-08-202515:09:58GBp66555.50XLONxeaNquOM4gW
04-08-202515:09:58GBp356555.50XLONxeaNquOM4go
04-08-202515:05:16GBp410555.50XLONxeaNquOM12m
04-08-202515:03:07GBp63555.00XLONxeaNquOMCgs
04-08-202515:03:07GBp188555.00XLONxeaNquOMCgu
04-08-202515:03:07GBp554555.00XLONxeaNquOMCg3
04-08-202515:03:07GBp599555.00XLONxeaNquOMCgA
04-08-202515:03:07GBp356555.00XLONxeaNquOMCgC
04-08-202514:57:08GBp304554.50XLONxeaNquONt2x
04-08-202514:57:08GBp834554.50XLONxeaNquONt2z
04-08-202514:57:08GBp877555.00XLONxeaNquONtFk
04-08-202514:31:30GBp992555.00XLONxeaNquONM3M
04-08-202514:30:00GBp14555.00XLONxeaNquONLzX
04-08-202514:30:00GBp18555.00XLONxeaNquONLzZ
04-08-202514:07:25GBp366554.50XLONxeaNquONEHb
04-08-202514:07:18GBp524555.00XLONxeaNquONEPY
04-08-202514:07:18GBp1,210555.00XLONxeaNquONEPf
04-08-202514:07:03GBp38555.00XLONxeaNquONFeA
04-08-202508:23:38GBp430555.00XLONxeaNquOJDNP
04-08-202508:23:38GBp29555.00XLONxeaNquOJDNR
04-08-202508:23:38GBp250555.00XLONxeaNquOJDNT
04-08-202508:23:38GBp80555.00XLONxeaNquOJDNN
04-08-202508:23:38GBp435554.50XLONxeaNquOJDMf
04-08-202508:16:09GBp435555.00XLONxeaNquOCpzM
04-08-202508:13:38GBp389554.00XLONxeaNquOC@bp
04-08-202508:13:38GBp331554.00XLONxeaNquOC@bw
04-08-202508:13:38GBp474554.50XLONxeaNquOC@by

