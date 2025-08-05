|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-08-05
|Start date
|2025-08-06
|Maturity date
|2025-08-13
|Interest rate, %
|2.00
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|661.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|546.1
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|546.1
|Number of bids
|15
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.0
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
August 05, 2025 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
