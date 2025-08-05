RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-08-05
Start date2025-08-06
Maturity date2025-08-13
Interest rate, %2.00
Offered volume, SEK bn661.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn546.1
Accepted volume, SEK bn546.1
Number of bids15
Percentage allotted, %100.0



Recommended Reading