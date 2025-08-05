VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended June 28, 2025.

Second Fiscal Quarter Highlights (comparisons are to the comparable period a year ago):

  • Net revenues of $75.2 million decreased 2.8%.
  • Gross profit margin was 40.7% as compared to 41.9%
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.0%, as compared to 41.9%
  • Operating margin was 3.6% as compared to 7.6%.
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 4.8%, as compared to 7.6%.
  • Diluted net earnings per share of $0.02 compared to $0.34.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.17 compared to $0.31.
  • EBITDA* was $5.2 million with an EBITDA margin* of 7.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $7.9 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 10.5%.
  • Cash from Operating Activities was $6.0 million with Adjusted Free Cash Flow* of $4.7 million.


Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, “We were pleased with the positive sequential trends in the quarter, which reflected a moderately improved business climate. Second quarter sales grew 4.8% sequentially, and total orders of $79.9 million grew 7.5% sequentially, our third consecutive quarter of order growth. This resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.06, as our Measurement Systems and Sensors reporting segments recorded book-to-bill ratios of 1.20 and 1.12, respectively.”

Mr. Shoshani said: “Compared to the first quarter of 2025, we improved our adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA, despite a $500 thousand negative impact from tariffs. This performance reflected a record quarterly gross margin for our Weighing Solutions segment. In July 2025, we completed the sale of a building as part of our ongoing cost reduction and efficiency initiatives, and we used the $10.8 million in net proceeds to pay down our outstanding bank revolver balance, which is expected to save approximately $700 thousand in annual interest expense.” 

Second Fiscal Quarter and Six-Month Financial Trends:
The Company's second fiscal quarter 2025 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders was $0.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $4.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2024.

In the six fiscal months ended June 28, 2025, net loss attributable to VPG stockholders were $0.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders of $10.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024.

The second fiscal quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings* were $2.3 million, or $0.17 of adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $4.2 million or $ 0.31 of adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the second fiscal quarter of 2024.

In the six fiscal months ended June 28, 2025, adjusted net earnings* were $2.7 million, or $0.21 of adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.73 of adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024.

Segment Performance:
The Sensors segment revenue of $26.6 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.0% from $28.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue decreased 1.8% compared to $27.1 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of strain gages in our Other markets for consumer applications, which offset higher sales in the Test and Measurement market. Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 32.0% for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased from 38.3% in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 and increased from 30.1%in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusted for $0.1 million of start-up costs related to manufacturing consolidations, adjusted gross margin* was 32.2% in the second fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusted for $0.2 million of start-up costs related to manufacturing consolidations, adjusted gross margin was 30.8% in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume, net tariffs costs, and manufacturing inefficiencies, partially offset by an increase in inventories. Sequentially, the higher adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to an increase inventories and favorable foreign currency exchange rates, which offset the impact of lower volume and net tariff costs.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $29.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 7.2% compared to $27.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 11.3% higher than $26.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in revenues was mainly attributable to higher sales in the Transportation market, as well as in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher sales in the Transportation and Industrial Weighing markets, and in our Other markets for medical and precision agriculture applications.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 39.6% for the second fiscal quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin increased compared to 37.6% in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 and 36.8% in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusted for $0.2 million of start-up costs related to new product introductions, adjusted gross margin* was 40.2% in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher volume, favorable foreign exchange rates, and cost reductions. The sequential increase in gross profit margin primarily reflected higher volume and favorable foreign exchange rates, which offset the impact of net tariff costs.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $19.2 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.9% year-over-year from $21.0 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 5.1% higher than $18.2 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the Steel market, which offset higher sales in the Transportation and Avionics, Military and Space ("AMS") markets. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales in the AMS market, which offset lower sales to the Transportation and Steel markets.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 54.6%, compared to 52.4% in the second fiscal quarter of 2024, and 50.3% in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to favorable product mix. The sequentially higher gross profit margin primarily reflected higher volume and favorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook
“Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $73 million to $81 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2025, at constant second fiscal quarter 2025 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin” as gross profit margin before start-up costs. We define “adjusted operating margin” as operating margin before start-up costs, restructuring costs and severance costs. We define “adjusted net earnings” and “adjusted diluted net earnings per share” as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before start-up costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, start-up costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses.

“Adjusted free cash flow” for the second fiscal quarter of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($6.0 million) in excess of capital expenditures ($1.3 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

About VPG:
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:
From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability or disruption caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; our ability to execute our corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Fiscal Quarter Ended 
  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024 
Net revenues $75,161  $77,359 
Costs of products sold  44,567   44,952 
Gross profit  30,594   32,407 
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses  27,701   26,501 
Restructuring costs  185    
Operating income  2,708   5,906 
         
Other (expense) income :        
Interest expense  (550)  (649)
Other  (1,262)  1,701 
Other (expense) income  (1,812)  1,052 
         
Income before taxes  896   6,958 
         
Income tax expense  592   2,316 
         
Net earnings  304   4,642 
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests  56   39 
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $248  $4,603 
         
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $0.02  $0.34 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $0.02  $0.34 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  13,263   13,348 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  13,309   13,389 
 

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Six Fiscal Months Ended 
  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024 
Net revenues $146,902  $158,142 
Costs of products sold  89,262   90,641 
Gross profit  57,640   67,501 
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses  54,412   53,895 
Restructuring costs  580   782 
Operating income  2,648   12,824 
         
Other (expense) income :        
Interest expense  (1,101)  (1,277)
Other  (1,938)  3,561 
Other (expense) income  (3,039)  2,284 
         
(Loss) Income before taxes  (391)  15,108 
         
Income tax expense  260   4,634 
         
Net (loss) earnings  (651)  10,474 
Less: net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  43   (20)
Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $(694) $10,494 
         
Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $(0.05) $0.78 
Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $(0.05) $0.78 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  13,259   13,376 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  13,259   13,428 
 

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

  June 28, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  (Unaudited)     
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $90,375  $79,272 
Accounts receivable, net  51,985   51,200 
Inventories:        
Raw materials  32,279   33,013 
Work in process  30,730   27,187 
Finished goods  23,320   23,960 
Inventories, net  86,329   84,160 
         
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  18,953   17,088 
Assets held for sale  5,229   5,229 
Total current assets  252,871   236,949 
         
Property and equipment:        
Land  2,412   2,316 
Buildings and improvements  78,570   68,125 
Machinery and equipment  136,575   132,938 
Software  10,858   10,351 
Construction in progress  2,335   11,246 
Accumulated depreciation  (153,411)  (145,475)
Property and equipment, net  77,339   79,501 
         
Goodwill  47,376   46,819 
Intangible assets, net  40,194   41,815 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  23,113   24,316 
Other assets  24,661   21,535 
Total assets $465,554  $450,935 
 

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

  June 28, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  (Unaudited)     
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
Trade accounts payable $10,344  $9,890 
Payroll and related expenses  19,715   18,546 
Other accrued expenses  23,481   19,725 
Income taxes  247   880 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  4,321   3,998 
Total current liabilities  58,108   53,039 
         
Long-term debt  31,526   31,441 
Deferred income taxes  3,868   3,779 
Operating lease liabilities  19,212   19,928 
Other liabilities  14,879   14,193 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs  6,706   6,695 
Total liabilities  134,299   129,075 
         
Equity:        
Common stock  1,339   1,336 
Class B convertible common stock  103   103 
Treasury stock  (25,335)  (25,335)
Capital in excess of par value  203,537   202,783 
Retained earnings  191,283   191,977 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (39,716)  (48,897)
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity  331,211   321,967 
Noncontrolling interests  44   (107)
Total equity  331,255   321,860 
Total liabilities and equity $465,554  $450,935 
 

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)

  Six Fiscal Months Ended 
  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024 
Operating activities        
Net (loss) earnings $(651) $10,474 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  7,889   7,859 
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment  33   (155)
Share-based compensation expense  1,057   953 
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence  1,649   1,163 
Deferred income taxes  (881)  483 
Foreign currency impacts and other items  397   (3,602)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  1,614   4,925 
Inventories  (1,525)  (4,155)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (1,214)  (2,733)
Trade accounts payable  329   1,081 
Other current liabilities  3,294   (1,293)
Other non-current assets and liabilities, net  (1,012)  (841)
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net  232   (289)
Net cash provided by operating activities  11,211   13,870 
         
Investing activities        
Capital expenditures  (2,760)  (5,178)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  20   347 
Net cash used in investing activities  (2,740)  (4,831)
         
Financing activities        
Purchase of treasury stock     (5,887)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests  108   (40)
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements  (256)  (854)
Net cash used in financing activities  (148)  (6,781)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  2,780   (2,095)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents  11,103   163 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  79,272   83,965 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $90,375  $84,128 
         
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:        
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $732  $972 
Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:        
Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid     41 
 

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands)

  Gross Profit  Operating Income  Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders  Diluted Earnings Per share 
Three months ended June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024 
As reported - GAAP $30,594  $32,407  $2,708  $5,906  $248  $4,603  $0.02  $0.34 
As reported - GAAP Margins  40.7%  41.9%  3.6%  7.6%  %            
Start-up costs  257      257      257      0.02    
Restructuring costs        185      185      0.02    
Severance cost        443      443      0.03    
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)              1,763   (1,289)  0.13   (0.10)
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items              624   (836)  0.05   (0.06)
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $30,851  $32,407  $3,593  $5,906  $2,272  $4,150  $0.17  $0.31 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  41.0%  41.9%  4.8%  7.6%                
 


  Gross Profit  Operating Income  Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders  Diluted Earnings Per share 
Six Fiscal Months Ended June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024 
As reported - GAAP $57,640  $67,501  $2,648  $12,824  $(694) $10,494  $(0.05) $0.78 
As reported - GAAP Margins  39.2%  42.7%  1.8%  8.1%                
Start-up costs  720      720      720      0.06    
Restructuring costs        580   782   580   782   0.04   0.06 
Severance cost        443   347   443   347   0.03   0.03 
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)               2,735   (2,878)  0.21   (0.21)
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items              1,044   (1,074)  0.08   (0.08)
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $58,360  $67,501  $4,391  $13,953  $2,740  $9,819  $0.21  $0.73 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  39.2%  42.7%  2.2%  8.8%                
 

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment
(Unaudited - In thousands)

  Fiscal Quarter Ended 
  June 28, 2025  June 29, 2024  March 29, 2025 
Sensors            
Net revenues $26,563  $28,869  $27,056 
             
As reported - GAAP $8,487  $11,066  $8,147 
As reported - GAAP Margins  32.0%  38.3%  30.1%
Start-up costs  79      187 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $8,566  $11,066  $8,334 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  32.2%  38.3%  30.8%
             
Weighing Solutions            
Net revenues $29,428  $27,447  $26,438 
             
As reported - GAAP $11,646  $10,310  $9,717 
As reported - GAAP Margins  39.6%  37.6%  36.8%
Start-up costs  178      276 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $11,825  $10,310  $9,993 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  40.2%  37.6%  37.8%
             
Measurement Systems            
Net revenues $19,170  $21,043  $18,246 
             
As reported - GAAP $10,461  $11,031  $9,182 
As reported - GAAP Margins  54.6%  52.4%  50.3%
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $10,461  $11,031  $9,182 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  54.6%  52.4%  50.3%
 

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)

  Fiscal Quarter Ended
  June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 March 29,2025
Net earnings (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $248  $4,603  $(942)
Interest Expense  550   649   550 
Income tax (benefit) expense  592   2,316   (332)
Depreciation  2,872   2,992   3,056 
Amortization  982   924   979 
EBITDA  5,244   11,484   3,311 
EBITDA MARGIN  7.0%  14.8%  4.6%
Restructuring costs  185      395 
Severance cost  443       
Start-up costs  257      463 
Foreign currency exchange loss(gain)   1,763   (1,289)  972 
ADJUSTED EBITDA $7,892  $10,196  $5,141 
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN  10.5%  13.2%  7.2%
 

