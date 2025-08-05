Creative Realities Deploys Digital Display Solution at Circle K Mexico to Drive Sales and Advance Sustainability Efforts

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, announced today the successful deployment of a proof-of-concept (PoC) digital signage system at Circle K Mexico. The initiative, launched at a select location, includes four promotional screens showcasing localized content that will deliver seasonal promotions, corporate news and timely offers directly to customers.

This innovative deployment follows Creative Realities’ recent announcement of its expansion into Mexico and the broader Latin American market . It marks Circle K Mexico's first foray into digital signage, deploying a dynamic, yet environmentally friendly solution.

By reducing its reliance on printed signs, the initiative supports Circle K’s sustainability goals, cutting costs and significantly decreasing the environmental impact of paper and plastic waste. Just as importantly, it enables the company to track sales behavior in promoted product categories and directly link campaign performance to results on the shelf.

"Deploying digital signage at Circle K Mexico represents a transformative moment for both the brand and convenience retail across Latin America," said Julian Arcila, Director, LATAM and Marketing Director at Creative Realities. "By providing targeted, timely and sustainable promotional content directly to shoppers, we’re creating a more engaging experience while significantly reducing the store’s environmental footprint."

Creative Realities delivered end-to-end support for the deployment, including hardware, ReflectView content management software, network strategy, technical assistance, and content optimization. Displays showcase localized content customized for store visitors, with promotions refreshed monthly to maintain ongoing relevance and impact.

Circle K Mexico anticipates a significant sales lift and substantial cost savings through the digital signage initiative, driven by reduced reliance on printed promotional materials. Following successful results from this initial PoC, Circle K intends to expand the pilot across five additional stores, with the potential for eventual deployment in up to 200 stores nationwide.

"Digital transformation isn't simply about technology. It's about changing the way customers engage with brands," added Arcila. "We envision Circle K Mexico becoming a leader in digital-first retail, demonstrating clearly how innovation and sustainability drive both business growth and environmental responsibility."

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and AdLogic CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms. For more information about Creative Realties, Inc. and its full range of digital signage solution capabilities, please visit www.cri.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future plans and operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to successfully and timely complete the pilot project, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

