American Oncology Network Expands Arkansas Presence, Adds Conway Hematology Oncology to National Network

CONWAY, Ark., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conway Hematology Oncology (CHO), a trusted provider of hematology and oncology care in Conway, Arkansas, is proud to announce it has joined American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices.

This partnership enables CHO to expand patient-focused services, grow clinical trial offerings, and pursue new market opportunities—while continuing to provide the high-quality, compassionate care that has defined the practice for more than 25 years.

Dr. Sue Tsuda, a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist, co-founded Conway Hematology Oncology in 1998 and has cared for patients in the Conway area ever since. She earned her medical degree from Northwestern University and completed her residency at Evanston Hospital. Dr. Tsuda completed fellowships in hematology at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center, blood banking at Barnes Hospital, and medical oncology at Washington University in St. Louis. She has conducted research at Washington University and previously served as an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Dr. Tsuda is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Southern Association of Oncology and has been recognized on The Best Doctors in America list annually since 1996.

Christine Lightfoot, a Board-certified nurse practitioner, earned both her Bachelor and Master of Science in nursing with a concentration in family nurse practice from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. She has been caring for patients in Arkansas since 2010.

Courtney Nash, a Board-certified nurse practitioner, earned her Master of Science in nursing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She has been providing care in Arkansas since 2006.

“We’re proud to join American Oncology Network,” said Dr. Tsuda. “AON’s commitment to personalized, high-quality care delivered in a community setting mirrors the mission we’ve upheld for decades. This partnership enables us to broaden our services and bring advanced treatments to our patients, while continuing to provide the compassionate care they’ve come to expect.”

Conway Hematology Oncology offers comprehensive community-based oncology services to patients in Conway and surrounding areas, including the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies, private exam rooms, an onsite laboratory, and infusion suites designed for comfort and privacy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Conway Hematology Oncology to the American Oncology Network,” said Todd Schonherz , AON’s chief executive officer. “CHO is well known for its outstanding patient-centered care, and their clinical expertise is a perfect fit with AON’s mission to make high-quality, individualized cancer treatment accessible in local communities.”

“On behalf of AON, I’m excited to welcome the CHO team to our network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD , AON’s chief medical officer. “Their dedication to delivering excellent care in a community setting has made a lasting difference in Conway. Their experience and values will strengthen our collective efforts to improve community cancer care across the country.”

Dr. Tsuda, Christine Lightfoot, and Courtney Nash are now accepting new patients. For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . To learn more about Conway Hematology Oncology, visit conwayhematologyoncology.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Conway Hematology Oncology

Conway Hematology Oncology (CHO) has been a trusted name in Conway, Arkansas cancer care since 1998. In August 2025, the practice joined American Oncology Network (AON). Conway Hematology Oncology is the longest running full-time cancer clinic in Faulkner County, Arkansas. The practice understands the profound effects cancer can have on a person and is dedicated to the physical and mental health of cancer patients and their families, working hard to provide patients with the best cancer treatment in an atmosphere of caring encouragement. Conway offices are equipped with the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies including an onsite laboratory, CT scanning and chemotherapy administration. Learn more at conwayhematologyoncology.com.

