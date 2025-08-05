Arax Investment Partners Acquires Summit Wealth Strategies, Broadening Reach in Midwest

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a premier wealth and asset management platform company backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), today announced that it has acquired Summit Wealth Strategies (“Summit”), a boutique registered investment advisor (“RIA”) headquartered in Chesterfield, MO with $1 billion in assets under management (“AUM”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This deal continues the expansion of Arax’s differentiated wealth management and advisory platform, reinforcing the firm’s presence in the Midwest through a strategic partnership with another leading RIA. Summit has built a reputation for delivering deeply personalized, multigenerational financial planning to individuals, families and business owners. The firm’s high-touch, relationship-driven approach aligns with Arax’s philosophy of empowering advisory firms to remain client-focused, while providing the infrastructure, scale and resources needed to enhance the client experience and free up more time for what matters most: deepening relationships and delivering exceptional advice.

Summit will join Arax Advisory Partners (“AAP”), Arax’s platform uniting independent firms that prioritize sophisticated planning strategies alongside investment advice for high-net-worth families, individuals and institutions.

“We’re excited to join Arax, not only as advisors focused on expanding our business but as partners committed to elevating the experience we deliver to our clients,” said Michael Ott, Brent Spicuzza, and Pete Donovan, Managing Partners and Senior Financial Consultants at Summit Wealth Strategies. “At Summit, our mission has always been to build authentic, long-term relationships and deliver sophisticated, results-driven financial strategies. With the backing of Arax, we can scale that mission further, bringing our collaborative approach to life with expanded capabilities, resources and support.”

“At Arax, we’re building a platform for accomplished advisors who combine an entrepreneurial mindset with an unwavering commitment to client outcomes,” said Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax Investment Partners. “The team at Summit exemplifies that spirit. Their culture of integrity, professionalism and growth makes them a natural fit for our model. We’re excited to support their continued expansion and to help them deliver even greater value to the clients and communities they serve.”

About Summit Wealth Strategies

Founded in 2016, Summit Wealth Strategies is an independent registered investment advisor headquartered in Chesterfield, MO. The firm serves a diverse client base, including both individuals and families as well as institutional clients, and offers a range of advisory services including financial planning, portfolio management for individuals and small businesses and pension consulting. With 11 offices across two states, Summit Wealth is committed to helping clients stay in the driver’s seat of their own lives, providing tailored, personalized solutions to clients that help clients bridge the gap between where they are and where they want to be. For more information visit https://www.swsllc.com/.

About Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners is a privately owned, independent Registered Investment Advisor specializing in customized investment platforms and highly sophisticated wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth families and individuals, businesses, and foundations. Arax Advisory Partners’ unique integrated and comprehensive approach provides the highest possible level of client service to establish lasting partnerships with all their clients while combining comprehensive asset management with leading edge financial planning services. The firm is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices across the country.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $12 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals — Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

