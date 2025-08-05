Premier Air Charter Earns National Recognition for Citation X Excellence

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter”, “Premier” or the “Company”), is proud to announce that Premier Air Charter has been ranked the 6th Top Operator of Citation X aircraft in the United States, according to JETNET—a globally recognized authority in aviation intelligence. This prestigious ranking reflects our exceptional performance, measured by both total flight hours and number of flights flown.

JETNET’s comprehensive data platform tracks thousands of aircraft operations worldwide, providing insights that drive decision-making across every sector of aviation. Their ranking underscores our dedication to operational excellence, reliability, and our continued leadership in the super-midsize jet category.

Whether serving high-performance travel demands or exceeding expectations for speed and comfort, Premier Air Charter continues to set the bar for service within the Citation X fleet.

Premier Air Charter Chairman, Vincent Monteparte, stated, "While this recognition is a proud moment for us, it comes as no surprise. The Premier Air Charter team operates with a level of passion and purpose that’s truly unmatched. As a young company, we know there’s still ground to cover in the months and years ahead—but with the drive, discipline, and talent we have on board, I’m confident we’re on course to reach the top of our industry."

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430