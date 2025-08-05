electroCore Appoints James C. Theofilos to the Board of Directors

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that James C. Theofilos has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2025.

“I’m honored to have been appointed to the Board of Directors at electroCore,” said Mr. Theofilos. “For nearly two decades, the Theofilos family has deeply believed in the power of the vagus nerve and proudly supported electroCore as both an early investor and founding partner. At Microsoft, I’ve had the privilege of serving as the global finance lead for our healthcare and life sciences business — working alongside some of the world’s largest Providers, Payers, and pharmaceutical companies to bring innovative, data-driven solutions to market. I look forward to bringing that same lens of strategic growth, AI driven innovation, and operational discipline to help electroCore scale its impact and unlock new opportunities to drive long term shareholder value.”

Mr. Theofilos has been a Senior Finance Manager within the Azure and artificial intelligence division of Microsoft Corporation (“Microsoft”) since October 2023. In this role, Mr. Theofilos is the Go-to-Market Finance Lead across Microsoft’s AI Apps & Agents team, which includes all of Microsoft’s AI models, GitHub Copilot, Copilot Studio, and other products that aim to deliver the full value of AI & Agents. Previously, Mr. Theofilos held various finance positions at Microsoft including his position as the Finance Lead for Microsoft’s Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Sales team, which included exposure to the Health Providers, Payors, Pharma and Med Tech industry verticals. Prior to that, Mr. Theofilos consulted as a Group Project Manager at VICI Properties Inc., a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust primarily engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, wellness, entertainment, and leisure destinations, based in New York City. Mr. Theofilos holds an M.S. in Finance and a B.S.B.A. in Finance from Washington University in Saint Louis.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its Truvaga products, handheld, and personal use nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies, to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated contributions of a newly appointed director, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize its products, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

