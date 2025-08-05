Portillo’s Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OAK BROOK, Il., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTLO), the one-of-a-kind restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights (vs. Second Quarter 2024):

Total revenue of $188.5 million, an increase of 3.6% or $6.6 million

Same-restaurant sales increase of +0.7%

Operating income of $17.5 million, a decrease of $0.6 million

Net income of $10.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $44.5 million, a decrease of $0.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $30.1 million, an increase of $0.2 million

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see definitions and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures accompanying this release.

“Our team operated well through a tough traffic environment in the second quarter, managing restaurant-level margins effectively and driving solid earnings,” said Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo’s. “We’re testing and learning, refining our new market playbook, and focused on continuous improvement to drive consistent sales, expand our restaurant footprint and deliver top-tier shareholder returns.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Revenues for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 were $188.5 million compared to $181.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $6.6 million or 3.6%. The increase in revenues was primarily attributed to the opening of nine restaurants during the second through fourth quarters of 2024 and an increase in same-restaurant sales. Restaurants not in the Comparable Restaurant Base (as defined below) contributed $6.1 million of the total year-over-year increase. Same-restaurant sales increased 0.7%, or $1.1 million in the quarter. The same-restaurant sales increase was attributable to an increase in average check of 2.1%, partially offset by a 1.4% decrease in transactions. The higher average check was driven by an approximate 3.4% increase in certain menu prices, partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in product mix. To address inflationary cost pressures, the Company increased select menu prices by approximately 1.0% in April 2025 and 0.7% in June 2025. For the purpose of calculating same-restaurant sales for the quarter ended June 29, 2025, sales for 75 restaurants that were open for at least 24 full fiscal periods were included in the Comparable Restaurant Base.

Total restaurant operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025 were $144.0 million compared to $137.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $6.7 million or 4.9%. The increase was primarily driven by the opening of nine restaurants during the second through fourth quarters of 2024. Additionally, food, beverage and packaging costs were negatively impacted by a 1.9% increase in commodity prices. The increase in labor expense was driven by incremental investments to support our team members. Lastly, the increase in other operating expenses was due to the aforementioned restaurant openings and increase in repairs and maintenance, utilities, and insurance expense, partially offset by lower cleaning expenses due to vendor renegotiation.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 were $18.8 million compared to $17.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.9 million or 4.8%. This increase was primarily driven by higher professional fees and advertising expenses, partially offset by lower equity-based compensation.

Operating income for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025 was $17.5 million compared to $18.1 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.6 million or 3.2% primarily due to the aforementioned change in revenue and expenses, partially offset by a decrease in pre-opening expenses of $0.4 million. The decrease in pre-opening expenses was due to the number and timing of activities related to our planned restaurant openings.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025 was $10.0 million compared to a net income of $8.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.5 million or 17.7%. The increase in net income was primarily due to an increase in the tax receivable agreement liability adjustment of $1.4 million and a decrease in interest expense of $0.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in operating income of $0.6 million due to the aforementioned factors and an increase in income tax expense of $0.2 million.

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025 was $44.5 million compared to $44.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.1 million or 0.2%

Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025 was $30.1 million compared to $29.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.2 million or 0.7%.

*A reconciliation of Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the nearest GAAP financial measure is included under “Non-GAAP Measures” in the accompanying financial data below.

Second Quarter 2025 Development Highlights

No new restaurants were opened during the quarter ended June 29, 2025. Subsequent to June 29, 2025, the Company opened one new restaurant in Tomball, Texas, bringing the total restaurant count to 95, which includes one restaurant owned by C&O of which Portillo’s owns 50% of the equity.

In the second half of 2025, the Company plans to open 12 new restaurants. The Company’s current focus continues to be in the Sunbelt, with plans to continue expanding in Texas as well as enter Atlanta in the second half of 2025. Additionally, the Company plans to open its first in-line, walk-up restaurant format later this year, while simultaneously filling in existing markets, including Chicagoland and adjacent territories as opportunities become available. All our restaurant openings in 2025 are expected to be restaurant of the future (“RoTF 1.0”), except one pick-up only and our first in-line walk-up restaurant. RoTF 1.0 is our 6,250 square foot prototype restaurant with a 47-foot production line that is more efficient to build and also better reflects the way consumers interact with our brand today.

Fiscal 2025 Financial Targets

Based on current expectations, management has updated financial targets for fiscal 2025 as follows:

Prior Target Updated Target Unit growth 12 new units 12 new units Same-restaurant sales 1% to 3% 1% to 3% Revenue growth 10% to 12% 5% to 7% Commodity inflation 3% to 5% 3% to 5% Labor inflation 3% to 4% 3% to 4% Restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin* 22.5% to 23% 22.5% to 23% General and administrative expenses $80 - $82 million $78 - $80 million Pre-opening expenses $11 - $12 million $11 - $12 million Adjusted EBITDA growth* 5% to 8% Flat to Low single-digits Capital expenditures $97 - $100 million $97 - $100 million

*We are unable to reconcile the financial target for adjusted EBITDA growth and restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin to net income/loss growth and operating income/loss margin, the respective corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

Long-Term Financial Targets

Annual unit growth 12% - 15% Same-restaurant sales Low single digits Revenue growth Mid teens Adjusted EBITDA growth* Low teens

*We are unable to reconcile the long-term outlook for Adjusted EBITDA growth to net income/loss, the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

Change in Same-Restaurant Sales - The change in same-restaurant sales is the percentage change in year-over-year revenue for the Comparable Restaurant Base, which is defined as the number of restaurants open for at least 24 full fiscal periods. For the quarters ended June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024, there were 75 and 70 restaurants in our Comparable Restaurant Base, respectively.

A change in same-restaurant sales is the result of a change in restaurant transactions, average guest check, or a combination of the two. We gather daily sales data and regularly analyze the guest transaction counts and the mix of menu items sold to strategically evaluate menu pricing and demand. Measuring our change in same-restaurant sales allows management to evaluate the performance of our existing restaurant base. We believe this measure provides a consistent comparison of restaurant sales results and trends across periods within our core, established restaurant base, unaffected by results of restaurant openings and enables investors to better understand and evaluate the Company’s historical and prospective operating performance.

Average Unit Volume - AUV is the total revenue recognized in the Comparable Restaurant Base, including C&O, divided by the number of restaurants in the Comparable Restaurant Base, including C&O, by period.

This key performance indicator allows management to assess changes in consumer spending patterns at our restaurants and the overall performance of our restaurant base.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income taxes, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing core operating performance as identified in the reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, net. See also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as revenue, less restaurant operating expenses, which include food, beverage and packaging costs, labor expenses, occupancy expenses and other operating expenses. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA excludes corporate level expenses and depreciation and amortization on restaurant property and equipment. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, net. See also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

For more information about the Company’s Non-GAAP measures, how they are calculated and reconciled and why management believes that they are useful, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-407-3982. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921, and using passcode #13748477. The webcast replay will be available at investors.portillos.com shortly after the call has concluded.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, so you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "commit," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following:

risks related to or arising from our organizational structure;

risks of food-borne illness and food safety and other health concerns about our food;

risks relating to the economy and financial markets, including in relation to trade and tax policy changes and other macroeconomic uncertainty, including, inflation, fluctuating interest rates, stock market volatility, recession concerns, and other factors;

the impact of unionization activities of our team members on our reputation, operations and profitability;

risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems, including our new enterprise resource planning system, and potential failures or interruptions;

risks associated with data, privacy, cyber security and the use and implementation of information technology systems, including our digital ordering and payment platforms for our delivery business;

risks associated with increased adoption, implementation and use of artificial intelligence technologies across our business;

the impact of competition, including from our competitors in the restaurant industry or our own restaurants;

the increasingly competitive labor market and our ability to attract and retain the best talent and qualified employees;

the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to privacy, data protection, advertising and consumer protection, building and zoning requirements, labor and employment matters, costs of or ability to open new restaurants, or the sale of food and alcoholic beverages;

inability to achieve our growth strategy, such as the availability of suitable new restaurant sites in existing and new markets and opening of new restaurants at the anticipated rate and on the anticipated timeline;

the impact of consumer sentiment and other economic factors on our sales;

increases in food and other operating costs, tariffs and import taxes, and supply shortages; and

other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC. All of the Company’s SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

PORTILLO’S INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except common share and per common share data)





Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 REVENUES, NET $ 188,456 100.0 % $ 181,862 100.0 % $ 364,893 100.0 % $ 347,693 100.0 % COST AND EXPENSES: Restaurant operating expenses: Food, beverage and packaging costs 63,750 33.8 % 61,712 33.9 % 124,852 34.2 % 118,673 34.1 % Labor 48,340 25.7 % 46,412 25.5 % 95,208 26.1 % 89,714 25.8 % Occupancy 9,966 5.3 % 9,211 5.1 % 19,987 5.5 % 18,551 5.3 % Other operating expenses 21,919 11.6 % 19,958 11.0 % 43,709 12.0 % 39,815 11.5 % Total restaurant operating expenses 143,975 76.4 % 137,293 75.5 % 283,756 77.8 % 266,753 76.7 % General and administrative expenses 18,798 10.0 % 17,941 9.9 % 37,701 10.3 % 36,481 10.5 % Pre-opening expenses 1,697 0.9 % 2,100 1.2 % 2,205 0.6 % 3,523 1.0 % Depreciation and amortization 7,137 3.8 % 7,106 3.9 % 14,177 3.9 % 14,050 4.0 % Net income attributable to equity method investment (382 ) (0.2)% (335 ) (0.2)% (546 ) (0.1)% (540 ) (0.2)% Other income, net (300 ) (0.2)% (358 ) (0.2)% (312 ) (0.1)% (786 ) (0.2)% OPERATING INCOME 17,531 9.3 % 18,115 10.0 % 27,912 7.6 % 28,212 8.1 % Interest expense 5,726 3.0 % 6,603 3.6 % 11,475 3.1 % 13,133 3.8 % Interest income (79 ) — % (75 ) — % (150 ) — % (154 ) — % Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (1,838 ) (1.0)% (439 ) (0.2)% (2,485 ) (0.7)% (1,000 ) (0.3)% INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 13,722 7.3 % 12,026 6.6 % 19,072 5.2 % 16,233 4.7 % Income tax expense 3,679 2.0 % 3,496 1.9 % 5,039 1.4 % 2,359 0.7 % NET INCOME 10,043 5.3 % 8,530 4.7 % 14,033 3.8 % 13,874 4.0 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,339 0.7 % 2,060 1.1 % 2,016 0.6 % 2,842 0.8 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PORTILLO'S INC. $ 8,704 4.6 % $ 6,470 3.6 % $ 12,017 3.3 % $ 11,032 3.2 % Income per common share attributable to Portillo’s Inc.: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 67,595,224 61,650,118 65,716,582 59,543,950 Diluted 69,867,802 64,608,698 68,174,864 62,577,748





PORTILLO’S INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except common share and per common share data)





June 29, 2025 December 29, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 16,621 $ 22,876 Accounts and tenant improvement receivables 17,669 14,794 Inventories 10,098 7,915 Prepaid expenses 5,905 7,066 Total current assets 50,293 52,651 Property and equipment, net 384,883 358,975 Operating lease assets 243,220 222,390 Goodwill 394,298 394,298 Trade names 223,925 223,925 Other intangible assets, net 24,745 26,098 Equity method investment 15,538 16,056 Deferred tax assets 209,051 197,409 Other assets 7,777 8,284 Total other assets 875,334 866,070 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,553,730 $ 1,500,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 43,683 $ 45,516 Current portion of long-term debt 6,250 11,250 Short-term debt 70,000 25,000 Current portion of Tax Receivable Agreement liability 9,177 7,686 Deferred revenue 4,970 7,032 Short-term operating lease liabilities 6,458 6,013 Accrued expenses 30,730 33,072 Total current liabilities 171,268 135,569 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current portion 240,758 275,422 Tax Receivable Agreement liability 343,717 316,893 Long-term operating lease liability 306,692 278,540 Other long-term liabilities 3,498 3,559 Total long-term liabilities 894,665 874,414 Total liabilities 1,065,933 1,009,983 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 380,000,000 shares authorized, and 71,890,168 and 63,674,579 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively 719 637 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 3,442,335 and 10,732,800 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively — — Additional paid-in-capital 403,068 357,295 Retained earnings 55,146 43,129 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Portillo's Inc. 458,933 401,061 Non-controlling interest 28,864 89,042 Total stockholders' equity 487,797 490,103 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,553,730 $ 1,500,086





PORTILLO’S INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Two Quarters Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 14,033 $ 13,874 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,177 14,050 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 349 380 Loss on sales of assets 142 66 Equity-based compensation 4,608 5,717 Deferred income tax expense 5,039 2,359 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (2,485 ) (1,000 ) Gift card breakage (502 ) (502 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables 180 (681 ) Receivables from related parties (16 ) (158 ) Inventories (2,183 ) (22 ) Other current assets 1,161 1,916 Operating lease asset 4,557 4,461 Accounts payable (7,439 ) 6,833 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,984 ) (6,365 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,607 ) (1,908 ) Deferred lease incentives 1,586 2,101 Other assets and liabilities 1,077 507 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 28,693 41,628 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (33,081 ) (33,905 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 5 77 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (33,076 ) (33,828 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term debt, net 45,000 2,000 Payments of long-term debt (38,750 ) (3,750 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of underwriting discounts — 114,960 Repurchase of outstanding equity / Portillo's OpCo units — (114,960 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interest holders (1,291 ) (838 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,727 1,109 Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (887 ) (279 ) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan purchases 278 306 Payments of Tax Receivable Agreement liability (7,686 ) (4,429 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (1,263 ) — NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,872 ) (5,881 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (6,255 ) 1,919 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 22,876 10,438 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF THE PERIOD $ 16,621 $ 12,357





PORTILLO’S INC

SELECTED OPERATING DATA AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 Total Restaurants (a) 94 86 94 86 AUV (in millions) (a) N/A N/A $ 8.7 $ 9.0 Change in same-restaurant sales (b)(c) 0.7 % (0.6)% 1.2 % (0.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (b) $ 30,064 $ 29,866 $ 51,274 $ 51,643 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b) 16.0 % 16.4 % 14.1 % 14.9 % Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (b) $ 44,481 $ 44,569 $ 81,137 $ 80,940 Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b) 23.6 % 24.5 % 22.2 % 23.3 %

(a) Includes a restaurant that is owned by C&O of which Portillo’s owns 50% of the equity. AUVs for the quarters ended June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024 represent AUVs for the twelve months ended June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Total restaurants indicated are as of June 29, 2025.

(b) Excludes C&O.

(c) For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, same-restaurant sales compares the 13 weeks from April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024 to the 13 weeks from April 3, 2023 through July 2, 2023. For the two quarters ended June 30, 2024, same-restaurant sales compares the 26 weeks from January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024 to the 26 weeks from January 2, 2023 through July 2, 2023

PORTILLO’S INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Accordingly, Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP, but rather are supplemental measures of operating performance of our restaurants. You should be aware that these measures are not indicative of overall results for the Company and that Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of stockholders because of corporate-level expenses excluded from such measures. These measures are supplemental measures of operating performance and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These measures are important measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of our restaurants, individually and in the aggregate, but also have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income taxes, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing core operating performance as identified in the reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (i) to evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategies, (ii) internally as benchmarks to compare our performance to that of our competitors and (iii) as factors in evaluating management’s performance when determining incentive compensation.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to our core operating performance.

We are unable to reconcile the long-term outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as revenue, less restaurant operating expenses, which include cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization), labor expenses, occupancy expenses and other operating expenses. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA excludes corporate level expenses and depreciation and amortization on restaurant property and equipment. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

We believe that Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of our restaurants, individually and in the aggregate.

See below for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income $ 10,043 $ 8,530 $ 14,033 $ 13,874 Net income margin 5.3 % 4.7 % 3.8 % 4.0 % Depreciation and amortization 7,137 7,106 14,177 14,050 Interest expense 5,726 6,603 11,475 13,133 Interest income (79 ) (75 ) (150 ) (154 ) Income tax expense 3,679 3,496 5,039 2,359 EBITDA 26,506 25,660 44,574 43,262 Deferred rent (1) 1,541 1,296 2,917 2,466 Equity-based compensation 2,658 2,890 4,608 5,717 Cloud-based software implementation costs (2) 84 325 267 450 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs (3) 295 146 514 146 Other loss (income) (4) 82 (9 ) 143 66 Transaction-related fees and expenses (5) 736 (3 ) 736 536 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (6) (1,838 ) (439 ) (2,485 ) (1,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,064 $ 29,866 $ 51,274 $ 51,643 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7) 16.0 % 16.4 % 14.1 % 14.9 %

(1) Represents the difference between cash rent payments and the recognition of straight-line rent expense recognized over the lease term.

(2) Represents non-capitalized third party consulting and software licensing costs incurred in connection with the implementation of a new ERP and HCM systems which are included within general and administrative expenses.

(3) Represents amortization of capitalized cloud-based ERP and HCM system implementation costs that are included within general and administrative expenses.

(4) Represents loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment included within other income, net.

(5) Represents certain expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of certain professional fees included within general and administrative expenses.

(6) Represents remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues, net.

See below for a reconciliation of operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 Operating income $ 17,531 $ 18,115 $ 27,912 $ 28,212 Operating income margin 9.3 % 10.0 % 7.6 % 8.1 % Plus: General and administrative expenses 18,798 17,941 37,701 36,481 Pre-opening expenses 1,697 2,100 2,205 3,523 Depreciation and amortization 7,137 7,106 14,177 14,050 Net income attributable to equity method investment (382 ) (335 ) (546 ) (540 ) Other income, net (300 ) (358 ) (312 ) (786 ) Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,481 $ 44,569 $ 81,137 $ 80,940 Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 23.6 % 24.5 % 22.2 % 23.3 %

(1) Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues, net.