OTSAW Awarded National Group Purchasing Agreement and Technology Breakthrough Designation for its Autonomous Mobile Service Robots with Premier, Inc.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otsaw Limited (“OTSAW,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), a global developer of autonomous robotics and operations-technology healthcare solutions, today announces that its Autonomous Mobile Service Robots have received Technology Breakthrough Designation under a national group purchasing agreement (“Agreement”) with Premier, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Premier”). The designation recognizes OTSAW’s robotics and automation solutions as qualifying for preferred purchasing terms through the Agreement with Premier.

The Agreement, effective July 1, 2025, provides Premier’s Participating Members—any entity listed on Premier’s membership roster with purchasing rights under the Agreement—access to preferred pricing and terms for OTSAW’s Transcar and Camello+ autonomous robotic solutions. Purpose-built for healthcare environments, Transcar and Camello+ leverage artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and safety. These autonomous mobile robots streamline logistics and service delivery, reducing manual transport tasks and allowing healthcare staff to focus more fully on clinical care.

OTSAW Founder and CEO, Mr. Ling Ting Ming, commented, “In our view, the awarding of a national agreement by Premier affirms OTSAW’s position at the forefront of healthcare innovation and validates the strategic relevance of our artificial intelligence-driven autonomous solutions in today’s evolving logistics landscape. We believe our technology directly addresses critical pain points across the healthcare value chain by enabling hospitals to optimize resources, reduce operating costs, and improve patient outcomes. We consider this milestone to strengthen our commercial trajectory in the U.S. and expect it will contribute to our meaningful long-term value creation.”

As part of the Agreement, OTSAW will also participate in “Breakthroughs 25”, Premier’s flagship annual conference taking place at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD from July 15–17, 2025. This event is expected to bring together healthcare leaders from across the United States to collaborate and share innovations addressing the industry's most critical challenges. OTSAW believes its inclusion highlights our position as a thought leader and innovator in intelligent healthcare automation.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About OTSAW

OTSAW is a Singapore-based company specializing in autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) and robotics solutions, with cutting-edge robotics software development and manufacturing capabilities. Founded in 2015, we are an innovator in advanced robotics autonomy technologies and next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”). Our mission is to disrupt, revolutionize, and redefine the global facilities management industry with our AI-enabled AMRs and robotics solutions across security, disinfection, last-mile delivery, and healthcare facilities.

Leveraging our core software technologies, robot and machine outdoor autonomy expertise, and AI-enabled AMRs, our products empower customers to enhance productivity, reduce reliance on human capital, and seamlessly integrate automation into their facilities management operations. By addressing labor shortages, rising wages, and labor cost challenges, we aim to empower the entire facilities management industry globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements relating to Otsaw Limited's expectations regarding the commencement and completion of its proposed public offering and listing, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations and beliefs are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations and beliefs will result or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Otsaw Limited undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

