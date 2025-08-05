Netcoins Launches New Referral and Affiliate Program to Accelerate User Growth and Reward Engagement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero today announced the launch of a dual-path Referral and Affiliate Program for Netcoins. The initiative rewards users and approved affiliates for bringing new traders to the platform, supporting Netcoins strategy to accelerate user growth and trading volume.

Key Features

Cash Rewards for Referrals : Both the referrer and new user earn rewards once verification and trading requirements are met.

: Both the referrer and new user earn rewards once verification and trading requirements are met. Tiered Affiliate Incentives : Affiliates unlock higher payouts based on monthly referral volumes.

: Affiliates unlock higher payouts based on monthly referral volumes. Automated & Flexible Payouts: Rewards are delivered automatically, with future promotional campaigns powered by randomized bonus multipliers.



The new dual-path program enables Netcoins users to invite friends, family, or followers to sign up and trade. Both the referrer and the new users (referee) are eligible for rewards once certain verification, funding, and trading criteria are met. In parallel, a separate affiliate program offers enhanced, tiered reward incentives for approved partners who drive higher monthly referral volumes.

This program is already delivering strong results, with revenue from referred users exceeding total rewards,” said Pavel Dolzhenko, Product Lead at Netcoins. “It not only incentivizes our community to grow the platform but also positions Netcoins for sustained trading volume growth in a competitive market.

Netcoins has built a flexible system that supports variable reward price amounts, powered by a fair and random algorithm. This feature will enable special promotions where eligible users may earn randomized higher payouts, adding an element of surprise and excitement to the onboarding experience.

The new program represents a key initiative in Netcoins’ strategy to accelerate user growth, drive trading volume, and provide real value back to its community.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. is a leading-edge technology company operating across three business segments: (1) a secure and innovative cryptocurrency trading platform for seamless digital asset transactions ( Netcoins.com ), (2) immersive metaverse experiences that redefine digital interaction and engagement ( TerraZero.com ), and (3) advanced big data and blockchain technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and scalability across industries ( BlockchainGroup.io ). Our mission is to pioneer the future of digital ecosystems, empowering users and businesses with next-generation technology.

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. It has a robust product offering with over 60 assets for Crypto Trading, and Staking. Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications, API, and OTC Trading Desk. For more information, please visit our website, www.Netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. a leading Metaverse development group and Web3 technology company, is transforming how brands connect with audiences through next-gen immersive experiences. Leveraging the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds — where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge. With a Metaverse-agnostic vision and a fully integrated model, TerraZero designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions that unlock new revenue streams and user engagement opportunities. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers a full digital ecosystem: Immersive Experience Creation, Advertising, Data Analytics and Events & Marketing. From gamified experiences to enterprise-level activations, TerraZero is shaping the future of how we live, work, and play in the Metaverse. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.BIGGdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

