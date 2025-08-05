Lexitas Announces Acquisition of TP.One Court Reporting

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of TP.One Court Reporting, formerly a division of Trustpoint.One. TP.One is a premier provider of court reporting and litigation support services, committed to delivering accuracy, efficiency, and reliability to the legal community with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success.

“We’re thrilled to welcome TP.One to the Lexitas family. Their strong presence in key markets like Georgia, the DMV, and Nevada—along with their deep operational expertise—will further strengthen our capabilities,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “Together, we’ll continue to raise the bar on the service excellence our clients expect from Lexitas.”

“Being acquired by Lexitas is an exciting new chapter for TP.One Court Reporting. Joining Lexitas allows us to build on our strong foundation while accelerating our growth and expanding the services we offer,” said David Kis, President of TP.One. “Lexitas shares our commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized service, something our clients and court reporters have always valued. With this acquisition, we’re not just growing—we’re enhancing our ability to serve and support the people who matter most to us.”

Kis and a team of more than a dozen sales representatives have joined Lexitas as part of the acquisition. Kis will serve as vice president of sales for Lexitas.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously over the years and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

