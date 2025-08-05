Otus Recognized as a 2025 AWS Champion for Excellence in EdTech Innovation

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 data and insights solution, has been named a 2025 Amazon Web Services (AWS) EdTech Champion by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the Center for Digital Education (CDE) for its innovative use of AI to transform how educators access and act on student data.

At a time when educators are being asked to do more with less, Otus transforms overwhelming student data into clear, actionable insights that help teachers and administrators make better decisions for every student.

“Our mission is to give educators the insights and support they need to make a real difference for every student,” said Chris Hull, Otus president and co-founder. “AWS enables us to bring our mission to life through secure, scalable, and innovative AI-powered tools that turn overwhelming amounts of data into clear, actionable guidance. The recognition affirms the impact we are making, helping educators save time, differentiate instruction, and improve outcomes for students.”

Hull and his co-founders created Otus from their own classroom experience. As teachers, they saw the potential of personalized learning but faced the daily reality of scattered data systems that made it nearly impossible to get a complete picture of student progress.

"We knew there had to be a better way," Hull explained. "Teachers should not have to spend hours piecing together information from different systems when they could be planning lessons or working with students."

Project Overview

Otus utilizes a robust AWS-powered architecture to deliver a suite of AI capabilities that includes these key components:

Amazon Bedrock and Bedrock Guardrails : Supporting LLM-powered features with automated content moderation, accuracy safeguards, and real-time Q&A functionality

: Supporting LLM-powered features with automated content moderation, accuracy safeguards, and real-time Q&A functionality Amazon RDS PostgreSQL : Enabling advanced natural language search capabilities and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) functions through vector storage and semantic query processing for enhanced content discovery

: Enabling advanced natural language search capabilities and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) functions through vector storage and semantic query processing for enhanced content discovery Amazon EC2 : Providing scalable computing power to handle live classroom environments and data-intensive analytics

: Providing scalable computing power to handle live classroom environments and data-intensive analytics Amazon S3: Ensuring secure, resilient storage of student performance data and learning artifacts

“AWS Champions represent innovative thought leaders in the public sector, where visionary leadership meets cutting-edge cloud technology. These organizations are not satisfied with incremental improvements—they are fundamentally reimagining how government and education institutions can better serve their communities. Their achievements inspire others and showcase what is possible today,” said Kim Majerus, vice president of education and state and local government at AWS.

Business Impact: More Time, Better Outcomes

Otus delivers measurable improvements in educator efficiency and student support, including:

Time savings : Teachers report saving hours each week by streamlining time-consuming tasks

: Teachers report saving hours each week by streamlining time-consuming tasks Faster support : Administrators can quickly identify students who need additional help

: Administrators can quickly identify students who need additional help Better instruction : With clear data summaries, teachers can tailor their approach to each student's needs

: With clear data summaries, teachers can tailor their approach to each student's needs Improved satisfaction: Educators report higher job satisfaction with better tools to manage their workload

The platform uses AI to generate assessment questions, create parent communications, provide curriculum suggestions, and explains complex data in plain language that teachers, families, and students can understand.

Championing a Smarter, Safer Future for K-12 Education

The annual AWS Champions Awards program honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership in using cloud technology to deliver better services in education and the public sector. As a 2025 winner, Otus joins a select group of companies transforming how technology serves students and educators.

With educators facing unprecedented challenges, Otus continues to develop solutions that reduce administrative burden while enhancing educational quality—ensuring that technology serves teaching, not the other way around.

To learn more about Otus and see all AWS Champions, visit govtech.com/champions.

About Amazon Web Services

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

