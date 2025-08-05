Zero Candida Technologies to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference on August 7th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) (OTCQB: ZCTFF) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), a medical device company developing a SMART, AI-driven FemTech device to revolutionize women’s health, today announced that Sophya Galper Komet, CFO, and Dr. Asher Holzer, Founder, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 7th , 2025.

DATE: August 7th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 7 & 8, 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Demonstrated 99.999% Candida elimination in 3 hours during POC testing, targeting FDA De Novo regulatory pathway

Expanding global IP portfolio with patents filed in Europe, the United States, Brazil, and fully granted in South Africa

Cross-listed on FSE and OTCQB, including recent DTC eligibility, broadening investor access

In active discussions with major hospitals and U.S. pharmaceutical companies to support future clinical trials and commercialization



About Zero Candida Technologies

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded FemTech company pioneering innovative solutions to address unmet needs in women’s health. The Company is developing a SMART, tampon-like device that combines artificial intelligence and therapeutic blue light at a precise wavelength and intensity to effectively treat Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis (VVC) through personalized, at-home care. This condition affects approximately 75% of women worldwide, and recurrent cases (four or more episodes per year) are increasingly resistant to existing drug treatments, as the root cause remains poorly understood and inadequately addressed. With the VVC treatment market projected to exceed US $2B by 2030, Zero Candida is combining hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics to improve access for underserved populations and bring gynecology into the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.zero-candida.com

CONTACTS:

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc.

+1 (647) 874-3767

investors@zero-candida.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com