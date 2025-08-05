Attain, Kargo, and SmartCommerce Win ADWEEK’s 2025 Media Plan of the Year Award for Best Use of Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data company that powers real-time purchase measurement and sales outcome signals for brands, in partnership with Kargo, the leading commerce media exchange that helps retailers and product suppliers optimize online and offline conversions, is proud to announce their recognition in ADWEEK’s 2025 Media Plan of the Year Awards in the Best Use of Insights category.

The winning campaign, “Attain’s Measurement Solution Proves Sales Lift for Mondelez Nabisco CTV Campaign via Kargo and SmartCommerce,” spotlighted a closed-loop measurement approach that successfully demonstrated real-world sales impact for Mondelez’s iconic Nabisco brand across Connected TV (CTV) advertising.

“This recognition from Adweek is a powerful validation of what’s possible when creative storytelling, commerce functionality, and real-time measurement come together,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain. “It’s an honor to be recognized alongside our incredible partners and Mondelez for a campaign that redefined outcomes-based marketing on CTV.”

The campaign tapped into Kargo’s high-impact CTV advertising formats to drive awareness and engagement, while SmartCommerce’s frictionless Click2Cart technology made the path to purchase simple and direct. Attain’s real-time, verified purchase data provided the missing link, proving a measurable sales lift attributable to media exposure.

“This campaign demonstrates what’s possible when premium creative, the best CTV streaming services, shoppable technology, and our partner’s precise measurement and targeting capabilities come together,” said Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO, Kargo. “It’s a game changer to bring Mondelez a combination of the best solutions in market and deliver results that go beyond brand impressions to drive measurable consumer consumption behavior.”

The results of the campaign validated a significant uptick in in-store and online sales directly tied to the CTV media exposure, setting a new bar for transparency and effectiveness in digital advertising.

For more information, visit www.attain.com, www.kargo.com and www.smartcommerce.com.

About Attain

Attain is North America's most comprehensive and trusted source for live purchase data. Backed by consumers, and designed for marketers, Attain delivers measurement, activation and analytics solutions to drive business outcomes. Consumers are empowered to leverage their greatest asset — their data — in exchange for modern financial services. Attain's portfolio of apps allow consumers to access savings tools, early wages and shopping rewards without costs or hidden fees. In exchange, they give permission to use their data for research, insights and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com.

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions, Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices around the world.

About SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce is the martech platform that helps CPG companies sell more online by transforming digital touchpoints into seamless commerce. As the category creator for Click2Cart technology, SmartCommerce is chosen for its cutting-edge technology and robust data and analytics that enable brands to optimize their marketing spends and drive more conversions. Trusted as the preferred supplier for over 2000 brands and 135 agencies, the company has driven more than $9 billion into carts from 150+ million shoppers in the last 12 months. With the company's machine-learning-backed Master Optimization Engine and premium analytics designed for savvy marketers, SmartCommerce's data and technology continue to propel the ecommerce industry forward. Learn more at smartcommerce.com.

Media Contact:

Aimee Miller

aimee@broadsheetcomms.com