Zarminali Pediatrics Expands Clinical Leadership with Chief Medical Officer, Continues Network Growth Throughout United States

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zarminali Pediatrics , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide elevated, seamlessly coordinated primary and specialty care nationwide, announced the hiring of Amanda Furr, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. As Zarminali’s clinical network continues nationwide expansion with clinics across several new states in the months to come, Dr. Furr will help the company deliver innovative, collaborative pediatric care experiences.

Dr. Furr joins Zarminali with over 15 years of clinical and physician leadership experience, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Population Health at Pediatric Associates. Before Pediatric Associates, she led hundreds of clinicians across numerous facilities as VillageMD’s Chief Medical Officer, Midwest Region, and as a physician executive with Community Health Network. Dr. Furr started her career as a pediatrician in a small town, and blends an intimate understanding of community and collaboration with a track record of developing large-scale care models that enable clinicians to provide patient-centered care. As Chief Medical Officer at Zarminali, Dr. Furr will lead the enhancement of clinical excellence and guide the implementation of purposeful technology, helping the group’s growing network of clinicians deliver coordinated, comprehensive care.

"We all enter the medical field with a shared vision of providing amazing patient care. What's also vital is supporting the clinicians who provide it, and Zarminali presents a game-changing approach that solves for both these critical needs,” said Dr. Furr, Chief Medical Officer of Zarminali Pediatrics. “My life goal is to elevate pediatric care so that more clinicians across the country become excited to help children and thus play a role in the future of their communities. I look forward to uplifting our dedicated team as they work tirelessly to nurture the next generation.”

Dr. Furr joins the Zarminali team as the company's national care network experiences rapid growth. This includes the recent welcoming of Dr. Scott Moore as the Medical Director for Michigan, alongside three operational practices and several more forthcoming in the state. Concurrently, Dr. Allury Lal has assumed the role of Medical Director for Alabama, overseeing urgent care locations across seven cities and towns that will transition to Zarminali clinics. The national pediatric group is also setting its sights on establishing clinic locations in five additional states in the coming months.

“To bring intentional and exceptional care to families nationwide, we need a medical leader who deeply understands and represents pediatric clinicians. Dr. Furr goes above and beyond that need, bringing a holistic, comprehensive expertise that will play an integral role in shaping Zarminali’s future,“ said Danish Qureshi, founder and CEO of Zarminali. “Piece by piece, our team and footprint grows, confirming our focus on a bold new vision for what pediatric care should be: innovative, collaborative, and top-quality — no matter where you are in the nation.”

About Zarminali Pediatrics

Zarminali Pediatrics is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood – by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams.