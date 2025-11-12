All Better Pediatrics is Now Part of Zarminali Pediatrics, Bringing Future of Care to Tennessee Families

MEMPHIS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zarminali Pediatrics , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide elevated, seamlessly coordinated primary and specialty care nationwide, announced that All Better Pediatrics has joined its growing network. Now operating as Zarminali Pediatrics, the practice is Zarminali’s first in Tennessee and aims to bring care experiences built on compassion and coordination to families in the Memphis area.

“All Better Pediatrics has long been dedicated to individualized care for generations of families. The relationships we’ve built with patients and families are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s been a privilege to be part of so many children’s health journeys,” said Tamara Folz, MD, IBCLC, founder of All Better Pediatrics. “We’re excited to continue playing a part in the health and happiness of Tennessee families with Zarminali. Like us, Zarminali sees the importance of personalized, coordinated care. With many of the same values, we’re excited to continue providing care together under a new name.”

By delivering comprehensive, coordinated care alongside intentional technologies designed to make life easier for families, Zarminali is building a new, modern pediatric experience. The company’s thoughtfully designed suite of offerings aims to empower parents with the tech-enabled tools they need to more easily navigate their child’s health journey. Today, Zarminali Pediatrics operates clinics in three states with plans to continue growing nationwide in the months to come.

“Zarminali Pediatrics was founded on the belief that coordinated, multispecialty care is key to unlocking the future of pediatric health. Built by parents for parents, our care model is intentionally designed to improve health outcomes and alleviate some of the pressures felt by parents and clinicians,” said Danish Qureshi, CEO and founder of Zarminali Pediatrics. “Dr. Folz has been delivering exceptional care for Tennessee families for years. We can’t wait to work with her team to expand access to a more comprehensive, tech-enabled model that truly supports this community’s parents and future generations.”

Dr. Folz and her team will continue providing care to current and future patients. Under Zarminali, the clinic location, operating hours, and phone number will remain the same. Additionally, this transition will not impact accepted insurance plans.

About Zarminali Pediatrics

Zarminali Pediatrics is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood - by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams. We are leading the way towards a healthier future for pediatric patients and a happier future for pediatric clinicians nationwide. Visit zarminali.com for more information or follow our journey to provide more connected care on Facebook or Instagram .

