Zarminali Pediatrics Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer to Advance Patient-Centric Connected Care Model

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zarminali Pediatrics , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide elevated, seamlessly coordinated primary and specialty care nationwide, announced the hiring of Syed Hassan as Chief Technology Officer. He will help lead the development and implementation of innovative technologies aimed at creating a more coordinated, tech-enabled pediatric care experience.

Hassan joins Zarminali with over 20 years of engineering experience, which he’ll leverage to implement and scale purpose-built technology solutions for Zarminali families and clinicians nationwide. His expertise is in building consumer-focused healthcare solutions, most notably as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Hims & Hers, where he scaled the engineering team from startup through the company going public and helped establish it as a leader in direct-to-consumer healthcare. Along with his passion for data-driven decision making, Syed’s focus will be to ensure that technology serves as the backbone for more coordinated, comprehensive care.

“If we want to build an impactful and durable new model for pediatrics, we need technology leaders with proven experience scaling systems and platforms that plug seamlessly into real people’s everyday lives,” said Danish Qureshi, founder and CEO of Zarminali Pediatrics. “Our vision for pediatric care, one that is connected, compassionate, and capable of meeting every family’s unique needs, depends on tech-forward experiences, and Syed’s expertise will be instrumental in building the infrastructure to make this vision a reality.”

In Hassan’s two decades leading teams across healthcare, retail, and other consumer businesses, he has scaled massive, industry-leading platforms and integrated innovative technologies designed to improve experience and outcomes. In addition to his time at Hims & Hers, he has also served in leadership roles at companies such as meta[bolic], Williams-Sonoma, Macy’s, Realtor.com, Monster, and Walmart.com.

“Zarminali’s mission couldn’t be more important: delivering the best care for the children who will shape our future,” said Syed Hassan, Chief Technology Officer of Zarminali Pediatrics. “I'm excited to lead our effort to introduce better pediatric experiences by leveraging technology that connects, supports, and uplifts families and clinicians alike.”

About Zarminali Pediatrics

Zarminali Pediatrics is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood – by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams.