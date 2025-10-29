National Survey Reveals Persistent Gaps in Pediatric Care Experiences Among U.S. Families

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zarminali Pediatrics , the first outpatient pediatric destination purpose-built to provide elevated, seamlessly coordinated primary and specialty care nationwide, today released comprehensive findings from a new survey of U.S. parents that highlight the need for more accessible, tech-forward solutions.

Zarminali conducted the survey to better understand the evolving needs of today’s families, gathering insights that will directly inform their development of a more modern, multispecialty pediatric practice. Key findings from the survey include:

Parents need more accessible care: 95% of parents noted the importance of being able to reach their pediatrician’s office outside of business hours. During regular hours, 52% have had to delay or skip a visit due to limited availability; despite this, only 13% used telehealth as an alternative.

"Our national survey confirmed that parents across the country are ready for a new model of care that addresses the growing health challenges facing our kids,” said Danish Qureshi, founder and CEO of Zarminali Pediatrics. “The time for simply patching a broken system is past us. The future of pediatric care lies in a new, collaborative approach that delivers compassionate, tech-enabled support tailored to the unique needs of every family."

The survey’s findings come as Zarminali recently welcomed its new Chief Technology Officer, Syed Hassan, who will lead the company’s efforts to bridge the gaps in care that parents and clinicians are navigating with innovative, thoughtful technology. Hassan brings over 20 years of experience designing thoughtful technology platforms for consumers across healthcare and beyond, most notably driving development of an industry-leading healthcare platform at Hims & Hers.

Since launching in late 2024, Zarminali has grown its footprint rapidly. Earlier this month, the company unveiled its first de novo clinic, built from the ground up in Michigan. The newest location marks five clinics in the state, with more on the way. Today, Zarminali has clinics across two states with plans for eight additional states in the coming months. Guided by data-driven insight and close partnerships with families, Zarminali is building a collaborative pediatric care experience that reflects the needs of families nationwide.

To visit Zarminali Pediatrics or learn more about how the company is shaping the future of comprehensive, family-centered care at a national scale, check out their website: zarminali.com

Zarminali Pediatrics is building the nation's leading pediatric multispecialty group, focused on supporting families to shape healthy futures for their children – from birth through adulthood – by completely transforming the way pediatric care is delivered nationwide. Zarminali is tackling today's challenges of increased administrative burden on clinicians and a siloed approach to pediatric care through intentional design of care delivery, enhanced by leading technology and collaborative, expert care teams.