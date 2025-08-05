Vivreau Wins Prestigious Sustainability Leadership Award from Business Intelligence Group

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivreau , North America’s leading sustainable water solution, today announced it was named a winner in the 2025 Sustainability Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Vivreau was recognized in the Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization) category for its outstanding work in advancing environmental and social impact while delivering measurable business results.

“We’re incredibly proud to be named a 2025 Sustainability Award winner,” said Christian Köhler, President at Vivreau. “This recognition underscores our mission to ‘Reimagine Your Water’ by delivering innovative solutions that help eliminate single-use plastics, reduce carbon emissions, and help our clients achieve bold sustainability goals. It’s a testament to the transformative impact we’re making for our customers, communities, and the planet.”

The Sustainability Awards honour the companies, products, projects, and individuals proving that purpose‑driven strategy can fuel growth. Winners are selected by a panel of business‑leader judges who evaluate performance, innovation, and quantifiable outcomes across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) pillars.

Vivreau was honoured for its leadership in sustainable hydration, removing over 10,000 pounds of ocean plastic in 2024 alone, and advancing global environmental restoration efforts. By connecting to existing water lines, Vivreau’s dispensers provide premium still, sparkling, and hot water on demand, helping businesses cut waste and avoid emissions from up to 60,000 truck deliveries annually. Judges praised Vivreau for its exceptional combination of product innovation, measurable environmental impact, and deep-rooted cultural commitment to sustainability.

“Sustainability has moved from aspiration to expectation,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “The 2025 Sustainability Awards celebrate those who embed ESG at the core of their operations—turning climate action, circular design, and community impact into real competitive advantage. We’re proud to recognize Vivreau for showing what’s possible when profit and planet share the same roadmap.”

To learn more about Vivreau, visit www.vivreauwater.com .

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike many industry award programs , these competitions are judged by seasoned business executives with real‑world experience. The organization’s proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.