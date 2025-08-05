Airport Security Market Size to Surpass USD 29.88 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.67% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airport Security Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Airport Security Market size was valued at USD 15.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rising Air Traffic and Threat Landscape Drive Airport Security Tech Integration

A surge in air passenger traffic, an increase in terrorism and cyber threats, and stricter regulations surrounding aviation safety are all contributing factors to the rapid growth of Airport Security Market. Airports are spending on advanced security solutions such as AI-powered surveillance, biometric access control, perimeter intrusion detection and cloud-based platforms for threat detection and response. Availability of such technologies is also transforming operations at airports with the integration of real-world and digital twin technologies with real-time decision-making tools. Then least we can say that Cochin International Marina was the begin in large scale implementation of AI e.g. in May 2025, Cochin International Airport announced an USD 24 million project including 4,000+ AI-enabled cameras, cloud cyber defense, contactless scanners etc. However, major hubs such as Dubai and U.S. airports are constantly enhancing their security infrastructure in order to adapt to new challenges, contributing to safer and seamless passenger experiences.

Get a Sample Report of Airport Security Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7754

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Thales Group

Honeywell

Raytheon Technologies

Siemens

FLIR Systems

Safran

Bosch Security Systems

L3Harris

SITA

Smiths Group

Airport Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15.42 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.67% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Location (Landside, Airside, Terminal side)

• By Technology (Access Control, Cyber Security, Perimeter Security, Screening, Surveillance, Others)

• By Airport Size (Less than 5 million, 5 to 15 million, 15 to 30 million, 30 to 50 million, more than 50 million)

Purchase Single User PDF of Airport Security Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7754

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Due to emphasis on screening of passengers at large volumes at check-in, boarding and customs areas; the terminal segment accounted for the largest segment in airport security market share in 2024, with a percentage of 61.8% Full-body scanners, biometrics, and AI surveillance have made terminal operations safer and more efficient.

Between 2025 and 2032, the airside segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate, attributed to increasing awareness of drone threats, unauthorized access, and cargo security, leading to increased implementation of UAV detection and next-gen perimeter defense technologies.

By Technology

Cybersecurity accounted for the largest share of 23.5% in 2024 in the airport security market, due to an increase in cyberattacks against the IT systems, databases, and operational networks of airports. Airports are losing the traditional paper-based approach and banking on digital platforms to process passengers and manage their operations, which makes the need to protect the systems even more critical.

Due to increasing incidences of intrusions, runway incursions, and drone threats, perimeter security segment is anticipated to dominate the fastest growth from 2025 to 2032. Thermal imaging, radar, motion sensors, and automated fencing are being utilized to provide a bolstered level of security in essential airside areas.

By Airport Size

With continuous high traffic and intricate connected systems at airports handling more than 50-million passengers, the overall Airport Screening Market share was largest by 32.6% in 2024 for Medium and High Traffic airports and airlines require wide range of security and surveillance solutions such as biometrics, AI based Surveillance Systems, advanced and mulit layered screening to ensure high security.

Airports in the 15–30 million Passenger segment are anticipated to grow at a rapid pace between 2025 and 2032, largely due to regional connectivity in emerging economies and increased implementation of scalable security systems like cloud-based monitoring and smart entry control systems.

Regional Airport Security Trends: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Accelerates with Rapid Tech Adoption

The airport security market in North America accounted for the highest share of 31.7% in 2024 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, due to well-established airport infrastructure and early adoption of novel technologies like biometric authentication, AI-based surveillance, and cybersecurity frameworks in the U.S. where stringent TSA regulations and large scale airport upgrades dominate.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 9.49%, driven by large-scale expansion of airports, increasing passenger traffic & related service demand, and digital transformation initiatives backed by governments in emerging economies like China and India. On the other hand, Europe is expected to be a key region owing to the abiding stringent aviation laws, rising data protective user-centric policies, and speedy adoption of biometrics and AI-enabled systems.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa have made steady progress, as Latin American countries upgrade legacy systems, and middle eastern countries aggressively deploy high-tech systems to meet the increasing pressure from tourism and international events.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Airport Security Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7754

Recent Developments:

On 14 May 2025, Thales (via Omnisys) secured a CISCEA contract to modernize nine ATC radar systems in Brazil, including a new installation at Presidente Prudente Airport. Marking its 133rd radar in the country, the upgrade boosts airspace security with 3D detection, ADS-B, Mode S, and advanced electronic protection.

USP FOR AIRPORT SECURITY MARKET

Data-Driven Security Deployment Index – helps you assess how AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics are being integrated into airport surveillance and threat detection systems.

– helps you assess how AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics are being integrated into airport surveillance and threat detection systems. Space-Based & Aerial Surveillance Penetration – helps you track adoption of satellite-linked monitoring and UAV-based perimeter security solutions across high-traffic airports.

– helps you track adoption of satellite-linked monitoring and UAV-based perimeter security solutions across high-traffic airports. Automation & Robotics Maturity Score – helps you evaluate the implementation of automated screening lanes, robotic patrolling, and smart baggage handling technologies.

– helps you evaluate the implementation of automated screening lanes, robotic patrolling, and smart baggage handling technologies. Radio Frequency Threat Response Index – helps you measure the uptake of RF-based tools like millimeter-wave scanners and biometric RFID systems for faster, contactless screening.

– helps you measure the uptake of RF-based tools like millimeter-wave scanners and biometric RFID systems for faster, contactless screening. Security Infrastructure Modernization Tracker – helps you understand which airports are investing in scalable, next-gen security platforms to meet evolving threat landscapes.

– helps you understand which airports are investing in scalable, next-gen security platforms to meet evolving threat landscapes. Integrated Threat Detection Readiness – helps you identify regions or operators with advanced integration of cybersecurity, physical surveillance, and behavioral analytics.

– helps you identify regions or operators with advanced integration of cybersecurity, physical surveillance, and behavioral analytics. Technological Convergence Potential – helps uncover how multiple security technologies—AI, biometrics, RF, and IoT—are converging to create seamless airport security ecosystems.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.