Eagleview Launches Season 2 of The Altitude Podcast Focusing on Effective Management in Times of Volatility, Uncertainty, and Change

Rochester, NY, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leading provider in aerial imagery and intelligence, launches the second season of The Altitude Podcast. Building off a successful season 1, where the show was ranked in the top 5% of all podcasts, CEO Piers Dormeyer is back speaking with a wide range of experts to bring Eagleview customers viewpoints and experiences that focus on effective management in times of volatility, uncertainty, and change. The conversations provide perspectives on how dynamic leaders are harnessing intelligence and technology to drive innovation and power success in their diverse business operations.

“We pride ourselves on our customer obsession,” said CEO of Eagleview Piers Dormeyer. “And this podcast is a continuation of that effort to support our customers where they are, with the valuable business perspectives they need, when they need it. We know insight is power and this is another way we are conveying critical information and intelligence to our customers.”

Season two of the podcast features:

Ema Roloff, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant – Roloff Consulting Andy Stulc, Co-Founder and CEO, and Dylan Crow, Co-Founder and COO – Renovate Robotics Maroun Mourad – Industry Leader – Intelligence, Analytics, and Information Technology Samuel Adeyemo, Co-Founder and CEO – Duranta Lyle Donan, Co-Founder – Source7



“We felt like a podcast was the right way to help convey the powerful knowledge of our community,” said Eagleview CMO Marcy Comer. “And, we are thrilled by the positive response and the praise we’ve received for the work we’ve done. This season is even better than season 1!”

The podcast can be found at https://the-altitude-podcast.simplecast.com/ and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

