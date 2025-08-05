Mr. Electric® Helps Families Power Up for Back-to-School with Smart Electrical Upgrades and Safety Tips





WACO, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare for a new school year filled with virtual learning, smart devices and home office demands, Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, is spotlighting essential electrical upgrades and safety tips to help parents create safe, productive and energy-efficient home environments that meet modern demands.

“Back-to-school is the perfect time to ensure your home’s electrical systems are up to date, operating safely and equipped for today’s tech needs,” said Joel Worthington, president of Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company. “By upgrading to smart features like automated lighting and smart outlets, families can boost convenience, efficiency, and above all, safety. We encourage homeowners to conduct routine safety checks and consider modern upgrades that help support learning and growth.”

Smart Outlet Options for Today’s Students

Today’s students rely on a variety of devices – laptops, tablets, printers, desk lamps, and more. The right outlets are key to powering these tools safely and efficiently. Mr. Electric recommends:

Replacing two-prong outlets with tamper-resistant or USB-equipped models for safer and more convenient device charging.

Installing dedicated outlets to support high powered devices, such as printers or computers (20-amp, 125/250-volt outlets).

Adding built-in outlet nightlights in study areas or hallways for added safety and comfort.





Better Lighting for Comfort and Productivity

With screen time and online learning on the rise, proper lighting is more important than ever. Poor lighting can lead to discomfort, fatigue, and even migraines due to LED sensitivity (photophobia). To reduce symptoms and improve comfort, Mr. Electric suggests:

Using lower-lumen, warmer-toned LED bulbs (2000–3000 Kelvin)

Installing smart bulbs for adjustable brightness and color temperature

Consulting a lighting expert to optimize workspace lighting—especially for video conferencing





Surge Protection and Circuit Safety

Older homes and overloaded circuits can pose risks when powering multiple devices. Prevent costly damage or potential hazards by taking proactive steps. Mr. Electric recommends:

Distributing electronic devices across multiple circuits to avoid overload.

Adding dedicated circuits for high-powered appliances (HVAC units, washer/dryer).

Upgrading outdated circuit breakers and scheduling regular electrical safety inspections.





Smart Home, Smarter Savings

Smart home upgrades not only improve convenience but can also help lower monthly energy bills and insurance costs.



Top recommended smart home upgrades include:

LED lighting: Longer-lasting and energy-efficient

Longer-lasting and energy-efficient Remote power management: Monitor and control devices from anywhere

Monitor and control devices from anywhere Home energy monitoring systems: Track and monitor power usage in real time

Track and monitor power usage in real time Electrical Safety Hacks for Parents

In any household, electrical safety is a top priority – especially with young children around. These quick safety hacks from Mr. Electric can help keep your children safe while optimizing your home:

Routine safety checks: Schedule a Mr. Electric Home Safety Check Replace aging wiring (lifespan: 50–70 years) Inspect for water damage near electrical systems







To learn more or schedule a home safety check, contact your local Mr. Electric or visit www.mrelectric.com/back-to-school-upgrades.

