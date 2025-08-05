DP World Strengthens Peru’s Agro-Export Engine with Scalable Logistics Solutions

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in smart logistics, is fueling the growth of Peru’s agricultural exports by providing specialized, end-to-end logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of the agro-export sector. As premium fruit from northern Peru gain traction in international markets, DP World has emerged as a strategic partner providing freight forwarding and storage and distribution services to ensure that the region’s produce reaches destinations across the globe efficiently and reliably.

According to Comex data, agricultural exports from northern Peru have grown by 3 to 4 times between 2017 and 2024, with annual growth rates averaging 15%. This surge has positioned the region — particularly Piura — as one of the main drivers of Peru’s foreign trade, powered by the global demand for high-value crops such as blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and avocados.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, said: “Since 2018, DP World has supported this momentum by delivering integrated logistics solutions aligned with agricultural production cycles. We’ve built trusted partnerships with over 60 leading agro-exporters, offering cold chain expertise, around-the-clock operations, and seamless coordination with more than 10 key shipping lines to move Peru’s agricultural products from farm to port to market.”

The rapid growth of agro-exports has increased the demand for agile and resilient logistics. DP World has responded with scalable cold chain management services designed to match the seasonal peaks and temperature-sensitive needs of agricultural campaigns, ensuring uninterrupted operations in every link of the supply chain.

With advanced reefer storage capabilities, specialized transport services, and integrated land-sea logistics, DP World enables exporters to meet the strict quality and freshness standards of high-demand markets such as the United States and Europe.

Merco, which monitors and assesses corporate business reputations in Latin America, recently ranked DP World fourth in its list of most reputable logistics companies in Peru. The recognition honors the company’s commitment to operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

“This recognition is a testament to our people, our values, and the strength of the partnerships we’ve built across the agro-export community,” said Merino. “Our commitment goes beyond logistics — we are deeply invested in the sustainable development of the communities where we operate.”

As part of its global sustainability strategy Our World, Our Future, DP World has launched several impactful initiatives in Piura and Paita, including:

Collecting over 13 tons of waste during six beach clean-up days

Reaching more than 5,000 children and 1,500 families through educational, environmental, and community programs

Training over 400 students as environmental brigade leaders

Supporting gender inclusion with 25% of staff in northern Peru being women in operational and administrative roles

DP World employs more than 150 people in northern Peru — 78% from Paita and 22% from Piura — and generates over 1,000 indirect jobs through its export logistics chain.

“Our success is rooted in collaboration — with our customers, our communities, and our people,” concluded Merino. “We’re proud to help Peru’s agricultural sector grow stronger, more sustainable, and better connected to the world.”

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com