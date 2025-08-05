La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Timing of Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

MONROE, Mich., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its Fiscal 2026 First Quarter results for the period ended July 26, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The conference call will be webcast live with corresponding slides at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/. The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 990399.

The conference call will be archived on the internet and accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. The replay passcode is 52802.

Investor Relations Contact :

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world–a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.

The Retail segment consists of over 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and is part of a broader network of nearly 370 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 13 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: https://www.la-z-boy.com/.