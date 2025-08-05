Multi-mode Receiver Market Size to Surpass USD 1.86 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-mode Receiver Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Multi-mode Receiver Market size was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.94% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

The GNSS modernization and autonomous integration drive the multi-mode receiver market boom.

Geomatics multi-mode receiver market growth is primarily driven by GNSS modernization, the increasing need for accurate navigation in complex environments, and a need to integrate with autonomous systems and 5G networks. This creates a demand for resilient navigation in complex environments such as urban canyons, mountainous areas, and offshore operations. The growth of unmanned systems such as UAVs and maritime vessels and the regulatory authorities driving the SBAS market are also rising the strengthen market. In 2024, resulting from over a decade of authorized use, approximately 150,000 SBAS-enabled UAVs in North America, supporting precision agriculture and other applications SBAS Infrastructure with over USD 1 billion investments came from North America and Europe. While the U.S. market was supported at USD 0.38 billion in 2024, it can hit USD 0.50 billion by 2032, at a 3.61% rate of growth.

Multi-mode Receiver Market Report Scope:

Key Segmentation • By Platform (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing)

• By Fit (Line-fit, Retrofit)

• By Application (Navigation & Positioning, Landing, Others)

• By End-User (Telecommunications, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Marine and Shipping, Agriculture, Construction and Surveying, Transportation and Logistics and Others)

Multi-mode Receiver Market: Segmental Momentum Driven by Precision Demands, Platform Diversity, and Next-Gen Connectivity

By Platform

In 2024, the Fixed-wing segment dominated the Multi-mode Receiver Market with a 58.4% share, due to commercial and military aircraft integrator initiatives, and regulatory mandates for navigation, such as the FAA's ADS-B.

Between 2025 and 2032, the growth rate of the Rotary-wing segment is forecasted to be the fastest due to rising helicopter utilization for EMS, search and rescue, and UAM purposes which necessitates reliable navigation solutions in complex urban and mountainous environments.

By Fit

The Line-fit segment, which accounted for 67.3% of the total Multi-mode Receiver Market in 2024, dominated the market due to the ease of integration at the time of aircraft and vehicle manufacturing. Factory-installed GNSS solutions are the preferred choice for OEMs to adhere to the changing landscape of safety and navigation standards.

The Retrofit segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2032, as operators upgrade legacy fleets to enhance performance, safety, and regulatory compliance with modern navigation systems.

By Application

The Multi-mode Receiver Market segment by Navigation & Positioning, in 2024 constituted to approx.54.3% of the Multi-mode Receiver Market due to its importance in providing real-time highly accurate geolocation of aircraft, drones, ships, and autonomous vehicles in GPS-denied environments. The Landing segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032 due to the increasing concern for safer GNSS-based precision landing systems due to the use of low-visibility operations for commercial flights and regulatory authority mandates for an advanced approach aid.

By End-User

The Multi-mode Receiver Market share of Aerospace and Defense was 35.2% in 2024 due to the need for precise, secure, and resilient navigation in both commercial and military aviation. Ideal for en-route navigation, situational awareness, and weapons guidance with ADS-B/PBN/military anti-jamming standards compliance.

The rapid proliferation of 5G technology and the destructive demand for precision timing and real-time synchronization in the IoT-enabled network have primarily driven the growth of the Telecommunications segment, which is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

Global Expansion of Multi-mode Receiver Market Driven by GNSS Modernization and Regional Infrastructure Investments

In 2024, North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share for Multi-mode Receiver at 35.8%. This growth can be attributed to key factors including early adoption of GNSS, large defense budget and strong regulatory initiatives such as FAA's NextGen. Heavy 5G investment and GNSS (global navigation satellite system) modernization programs by the U.S. cemented the dominance in the region.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region with an estimated CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period (2025-2032), owing to initiatives such as China's BeiDou and India's IRNSS, coupled with high demand for the product in smart cities, autonomous cars and UAVs. Europe is still a powerhouse where widespread use of Galileo alongside SESAR regulatory frameworks will further support Aviation, maritime, and precision agriculture.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are on a slow but steady growth trajectory attributed to increasing investments in aviation, defense and telecom industries as well as the deployment GNSS-based smart mobility systems.

Recent Developments:

On October 15, 2024, BAE Systems was awarded a five-year, $460 million U.S. Army contract for its AN/ARC-231A Multi-mode Aviation Radio Set (MARS), enhancing secure airborne communications for rotary-wing aircraft.

