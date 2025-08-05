Great Plains Communications Leverages Fortinet Technology to Provide Next-Generation Firewall Services for Small to Medium Sized Businesses

Blair, Nebraska, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider, today announced it will be leveraging Fortinet FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls to deliver fully managed firewall and cybersecurity services. As small and medium-sized businesses increasingly rely on the public internet for mission-critical applications, GPC’s high-speed internet access paired with Fortinet’s advanced firewall protection, ensures secure, fast and reliable connectivity. Smaller businesses often lack the robust security resources of large enterprises making them particularly vulnerable to cyber and other security threats. Great Plains Communications offers managed network security services powered by Fortinet FortiGate Next Generation Firewalls to deliver enterprise-grade protection tailored for the small business environment.

GPC Managed Firewall services enable small businesses to benefit from a fully integrated solution including internet, voice, SD-WAN and managed firewall, all from one provider with one point of contact and one consolidated bill.

“We are proud to integrate Fortinet technology into our services to deliver next-gen managed firewall solutions that help safeguard our business customers against evolving cyberthreats,” said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer of Great Plains Communications. “Being always online means being always at risk. With GPC Managed Firewall, our customers have peace of mind knowing their network is monitored and protected 24/7 by our network and security operations centers (NOC/SOC).”

GPC Managed Firewall service offers analytical tools and logs to help customers meet regulatory requirements, protects against zero-day threats, keeps employee computers safe by preventing access to dangerous websites, provides visibility and control for Cloud-based applications and real-time AI-based threat detection, while allowing IT staff to focus on mission-critical projects.

Additional Resources and Related Links

GPC Managed Network Security | Great Plains Communications

For more information, contact a Great Plains Communications sales representative at gpcenterprise@gpcom.com or 833-341-2324.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC), is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. The company prides itself on a high performing network and high performing people, delivering world-class technology solutions that connect, inspire and empower customers, communities, employees and partners.

With over a century of experience, the company delivers fiber-based services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, video and voice solutions to business and residential customers in over 200 communities in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, hyperscalers and other service providers.

All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 19,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. Learn more at www.gpcom.com.