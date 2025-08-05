Carahsoft Launches Zero Trust Solutions Storefront Powered by AWS Marketplace for Public Sector

RESTON, Va., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of its Zero Trust Accelerator for Government (ZTAG) Storefront, a curated digital store now available through the CarahCloud™-Marketplace program. The CarahCloud program combines the benefits of the AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature , along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers with a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud-Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

ZTAG simplifies the ability to browse, configure and sell leading third-party security software products from partners such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Splunk, XQ and Zscaler to Public Sector customers. The digital store streamlines enterprise procurement by integrating Marketplace APIs and Buy with AWS features, allowing customers to use their existing contract agreements.

“The ZTAG Storefront enhances the acquisition process for security cloud-based products available in AWS Marketplace,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “The launch of this digital store highlights our collaborative partnerships with AWS, ISVs and our reseller partners, underscoring our commitment to delivering secure solutions that meet cloud security requirements for the Public Sector.”

The ZTAG Storefront enables Public Sector customers to effectively secure environments. It provides streamlined access to Private Sector security leaders and AWS services, ensuring compliance with the Executive Order on improving the nation's cybersecurity, including operations at the tactical edge.

"We are excited to participate as one of the ZTAG solution partners and are developing plans to expand future product and solution offerings through the ZTAG Storefront," said Michael Rogers, Vice President, Global Alliances, CrowdStrike.

Carahsoft works with a range of AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization through cloud technology.

To learn more about the AWS Zero Trust for Government partnership, visit the official AWS partnership page. For additional insights, explore the recent AWS Public Sector blog post on ZTAG-I, a reference Zero Trust architecture for the U.S. Federal Government.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .