Marex Group plc issues statement regarding NINGI Research report

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, provided the following response to the report that was published earlier today by NINGI Research, a short selling fund.

Marex rejects this malicious report as a transparent effort to manipulate the share price to enable NINGI to profit from the short position it previously built. The report was published without any involvement by Marex. The report contains factual inaccuracies, misstatements, and misleading allegations.

Marex is committed to the highest standards of integrity, managing its business in accordance with regulatory requirements in every jurisdiction where it operates. Marex reports its financial figures in accordance with international reporting standards (IFRS) and adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance.

Marex will report its second quarter results on Wednesday August 13, where we look forward to the opportunity to update the market on our recent performance and respond to analyst questions.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex:

Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com/ astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 919 609 9423 / +44 777 611 1222

marex@fticonsulting.com