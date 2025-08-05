Johnson Fistel Begins Investigation on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, has initiated an investigation into the board members and executive officers of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating? Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Current stockholders who held their Live Nation stock before February 23, 2022, are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/LiveNationEntertainmentIncNYSELYV

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

