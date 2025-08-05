Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Manthey Package arrives at Porsche Track Experience

Birmingham, Ala., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is excited to announce that the 911 GT3 RS equipped with the Manthey Kit is now available for customers to drive at the Porsche Track Experience (PTX) at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. This exclusive opportunity is offered only in the most advanced level courses of the Porsche professional driving curriculum. The courses offer a rare opportunity through spring, 2026, to experience the on-track prowess of this model.

“On racetracks, balance is key to performance whether you are talking about smooth throttle and brake inputs or chassis setup and aerodynamics. The 911 GT3 RS is all about maintaining that balance in highly demanding scenarios where consistent aerodynamic performance is critical to quick laps,” Porsche Track Experience Chief Instructor Cass Whitehead said. “The Manthey kit focuses even more on track-based performance than the standard GT3 RS. There aren’t many examples equipped with these kits, so getting to experience the car in both its standard configuration and with Manthey parts is an incredibly special opportunity.”

Developed in collaboration with Porsche engineers in Weissach and motorsport specialists at Manthey, the Manthey Kit transforms the already formidable 911 GT3 RS into an even more capable track machine. With over 2,200 lbs. of downforce at 177 mph, the car delivers extraordinary grip, stability, and speed through corners. Overall, downforce increases by 20 percent compared to the standard 911 GT3 RS with no added drag.

Aerodynamic enhancements include a significantly larger front lip, dual dive planes, revised Gurney flaps, and a wide rear diffuser. A DRS (Drag Reduction System) rear wing with enlarged endplates and rear wheels with carbon fiber aero discs improve airflow. A lightweight carbon fiber panel replaces the rear window, topped with a motorsport-inspired shark fin and six roof fins that help manage heat and maintain airflow at high speeds.

The semi-active coilover suspension in the Manthey Kit has been specifically tuned for the additional downforce. Spring rates are increased by 30 percent in the front and 15 percent in the rear, while new dampers offer independently adjustable compression and rebound settings.

Brake performance is also optimized for track conditions. Braided steel brake lines improve pedal feedback and responsiveness, providing greater confidence under heavy braking.

Only students enrolled in the most advanced courses will have the chance to experience the 911 GT3 RS with Manthey Kit. These programs are tailored to experienced drivers who want to explore the highest level of vehicle performance with expert coaching. The curriculum includes advanced driving techniques, high-speed cornering, and data analysis, all conducted on the challenging and beautifully maintained 2.38-mile, 16-turn road course at Barber Motorsports Park.

“PTX has been operating at Barber Motorsports Park since 2003 and has recently announced the expansion to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2026,” Michelle Rainey, Director of Porsche Experience Centers, said. “Our professional instructors, challenging race circuits and fleet of 70 various Porsche models create the ultimate experience.”

Programs that include the opportunity to test the new 911 GT3 RS with Manthey Kit are summarized below.

Masters RS – a three-day course designed for graduates of the Masters program who are ready to further sharpen their skills, learn race craft and extract maximum performance from a Porsche. Participants who complete this course are eligible to apply for a SCCA Full Competition License.

Masters RSR – a four-day course that provides added emphasis on data, video analysis, car control skills and added track time. As with the Masters RS program, drivers who complete this course are eligible to apply for a SCCA Full Competition License.

Masters TR – an invitation-only, two-day course for graduates of the Masters RS program. Increased track time is the primary distinguishing element of this course versus its predecessor.

Inquiries and bookings are possible at porschedriving.com.

