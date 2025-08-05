Expert Michael Merrill Shares Advice on the Best Waterfront Communities in Florida for Second Homes in HelloNation Magazine

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the best waterfront communities in Florida for second homes? According to Michael Merrill of Michael Merrill Real Estate, the answer lies in choosing locations that combine natural beauty with a strong sense of neighborhood. In a recent HelloNation article , Merrill points to Vero Beach and John’s Island as communities that offer privacy, convenience, and long-term value.

Vero Beach provides a balance of small-town charm and upscale features. The beaches are clean and quiet, ideal for walks and gatherings, while the town’s cultural venues, restaurants, and marina add to its appeal. The community’s efforts to protect natural surroundings help maintain the coastal setting that homeowners appreciate. John's Island, located just north, offers a gated environment with spacious lots and elegant design standards. Homes in this area benefit from both ocean and river views, while members enjoy access to golf championship courses, a beach club, as well as tennis, pickleball, and squash courts.

Vero Beach maintains low levels of tourist traffic, allowing residents to enjoy a peaceful environment throughout the year. Essential services remain close by, and neighborhood associations keep these areas safe and well-maintained. These qualities make them attractive options for seasonal or weekend living.

For buyers seeking a waterfront property that offers more than scenic views, these communities provide lasting value and a strong sense of place. Read the full article, Best Waterfront Communities in Florida for Second Homes , featured in HelloNation.

