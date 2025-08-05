The Gardner School of Louisville Joins Elite List of NAEYC-Accredited Early Learning Programs

Louisville, KY, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gardner School of Louisville has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), a national benchmark of high-quality early childhood education. This distinction recognizes the school’s commitment to providing young learners with a safe, nurturing and academically enriching experience.

The Gardner School (TGS) offers a supportive early learning environment for children ages six weeks to five years, combining structured curriculum with child-led play and engaging enrichment opportunities. Drawing inspiration from both traditional and Reggio approaches, TGS fosters creativity, independence and exploration while supporting the physical, social, emotional, and intellectual development of each child.

“At The Gardner School of Louisville, we’re committed to delivering the kind of early learning experience every parent wants, one that’s personalized, nurturing, and focused on academic excellence,” said Executive School Director of TGS Louisville, Beth Cassidy. “This NAEYC recognition affirms that commitment and reinforces what we know to be true: when young children are supported in the right environment, they gain the confidence, skills, and love of learning that set the stage for long-term success.”

With this achievement, The Gardner School of Louisville joins an elite group of fewer than 10% of early childhood education programs nationwide to earn NAEYC accreditation. Programs must meet rigorous standards across areas such as curriculum, teaching practices, staff qualifications, family partnerships, and health and safety. The process includes a comprehensive application, thorough documentation, and an unannounced on-site visit by NAEYC assessors.

The Gardner School of Louisville offers a research-based, academically focused curriculum led by highly qualified preschool educators. Children have the option to participate in small-group enrichment classes in music, art, foreign languages, computers, and sports, helping them explore new interests while building key developmental skills. With secure, coded entrances, nutritious meals, and a spacious outdoor playground, the school provides a safe, nurturing space designed to inspire learning.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School operates 42 locations across eight states and the District of Columbia. Highly-qualified teachers at each location partner with parents to assess student growth and development to ensure a nurturing learning experience that prepares children for kindergarten and beyond.

The Gardner School of Louisville is located at 9401 Mill Brook Road. Operating hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule a tour or learn more about enrollment, visit https://www.thegardnerschool.com/schools/louisville / or call 502-412-3088.



About The Gardner School

Founded in 2004, The Gardner School is an academically focused preschool for children ages six weeks through five years old. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, The Gardner School has 42 locations in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information about The Gardner School, please visit thegardnerschool.com.

About NAEYC

The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) is a professional membership organization that works to promote high-quality early learning for all young children, birth through age eight, by connecting early childhood practice, policy, and research. We advance a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and support all who care for, educate, and work on behalf of young children. The association comprises nearly 60,000 individual members of the early childhood community and 52 Affiliates, all committed to delivering on the promise of high-quality early learning. Together, we work to achieve a collective vision: that all young children thrive and learn in a society dedicated to ensuring they reach their full potential.

